Planet TV Studios Presents Episode on New Frontiers in Addiction Recovery

MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the first quarter of 2021 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that feature insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials and docudramas.

Lifesync Malibu is one of the only physician owned and operated treatment centers in the greater Los Angeles area. Dr. Geoffrey Booth was trained at UCLA in Internal Medicine and is Board-Certified in both Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine. In working through many of his own issues surrounding his addiction, Dr. Booth developed a passion for helping those who are hurting behind drugs and alcohol. He created the program at LifeSync Malibu out of the intense need and desire to help people out of the darkness and to get sober for good. Dr. Booth has successfully detoxed and treated thousands of people who suffer from alcohol and substance use disorders.

At Lifesync Malibu, they offer the most cutting-edge treatment modalities for addiction based on the latest scientific breakthroughs. Dr. Booth created all of the clinical programming for the organization based on science and current best practices in the field of Addiction Medicine. They believe in treating their patients with love and compassion.

Many people who suffer from addiction also have dual diagnosis. They are fully equipped to address and successfully treat a wide variety of serious mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other serious mental health issues. At LifeSync Malibu, all of our patients are seen by a Board-Certified Psychiatrist who specializes in Addiction Psychiatry.

LifeSync Malibu's state of the art treatment program is located in an exclusive and luxurious environment designed to nurture and provide the highest quality treatment available. In the heart of Malibu, just two short minutes away from the world-renowned Zuma Beach, lies our sumptuous 5-acre luxury estate offering breathtaking ocean and mountain views.

LifeSync Malibu's has the utmost respect for those who demand and require absolute privacy. Their high-profile patients come from all areas of life including fortune 500 companies, household name actors and entertainment industry executives, doctors, lawyers, CEOs and high functioning executives, and other professionals and their families.

