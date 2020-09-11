Planet TV Studios Presents the Society for Simulation in Healthcare on New Frontiers in Healthcare TV Series

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilot episode plans to air in the 4th quarter of 2020 and will also be airing on on-demand platforms such as Roku, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other various on-demand platforms.

Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) to be featured on the New Frontiers in Healthcare TV Series.

The largest healthcare simulation organization in the world, the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) is a 501(c)(3) organization with more than 4,300 members from more than 60 countries. SSH was established in 2004. SSH's purpose is to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare.

Planet TV Studios produces cutting-edge, real-life, television series that features insightful, meaningful updates on the most important business, medical and socially responsible topics currently taking place in the areas most important to our lives. Planet TV Studios is a leading content creation company successful in films, television, documentaries, commercials, infomercials, music, and docudramas.

The mission of SSH is to serve its members by fostering education, professional development, and the advancement of research and innovation; promote the profession of healthcare simulation through standards and ethics; and champion healthcare simulation through advocating sharing, facilitating, and collaborating.

Simulation education is a bridge between classroom learning and real-life clinical experience. Novices – and patients – may learn how to do injections by practicing on an orange with a real needle and syringe. Much more complex simulation exercises – similar to aviation curricula that provided the basis for healthcare – may rely on computerized mannequins that perform dozens of human functions realistically in a healthcare setting such as an operating room or critical care unit that is indistinguishable from the real thing. Whether training in a "full mission environment" or working with a desktop virtual reality machine that copies the features of a risky procedure, training simulations do not put actual patients at risk. Healthcare workers are subject to unique risks in real settings too, from such things as infected needles, knife blades and other sharps as well as electrical equipment, and they are also protected during simulations that allow them to perfect their craft.

For more information, please visit PlanetTVStudios.com or call Linda Kennedy at 888-210-4292 x101

Related Images

society-for-simulation-in.png

Society for Simulation in Healthcare

The purpose of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare is to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare.

Related Links

Planet TV Studios

Society for Simulation in Healthcare

SOURCE Planet TV Studios

Related Links

http://www.planettvstudios.com/

