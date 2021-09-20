Planet Wealth Announces Title Sponsorship of The First Annual DAAS Conference. Tweet this

Planet Wealth CEO, Greg Sossaman, says, "After years of working in financial services, I recognized the challenges in connecting capital with businesses in need. I was excited to lead Planet Wealth while helping our members pursue financial independence. The conference with Vertalo was the perfect opportunity to introduce our affordable capital formation tools to the masses."

Planet Wealth has developed an ecosystem of functionality that makes access to capital something every individual, from any walk of life, can now leverage. By eliminating the cost and confusion of raising money, we've reverse-engineered the power of Wall St and made it accessible to all. Imagine having the power to disrupt Wall Street in the palm of your hand!

The DAAS conference will take place (in person only) from Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 till Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, TX.

Ticket prices range from $1250 to $1500. Tickets can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/3zbIwFq.

More information can be found at: https://www.das-conf.com/.

About Planet Wealth

Planet Wealth is democratizing access to America's investment system - taking it from Wall Street to Main Street. Planet Wealth aims to provide income and wealth building opportunities that empower strong income and return potential for the average player; to assist the masses in building financial networks worldwide which wield as much power as the pros, taking advantage of opportunity with their combined force. Planet Wealth intends to use its home-base of Memphis to help cities and Mayors from all over America follow Memphis' lead to empower themselves and their communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the company launched on July 4th, 2021. https://planetwealth.com/

