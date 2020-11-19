PlanetRockrz Presents: Roxo's "Roxtar" Official Music Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetRockrz presents the newly rising Nashville, TN, Hip-Hop artist Roxo who has just released his long-awaited lead single and video, "Roxtar". The music video (Video Link) was shot and directed by Armin Smajilovic (Future, Doe Boy, Lil Uzi Vert).

Roxo Roxtar

On top of the amazingly shot video, "Roxtar" has already been gaining major industry attention when the song recently won 1st place and a $1000 cash prize, on the online live song review Saturday contest judged by Dooney Battle (Lil Pump's Manager), YK Osiris, Blac Chyna, and King Bach. That resulting win captivated the attention of these and other prominent individuals in the music industry giving Roxo added assurance that his song has the sonics and potentials to become a massive hit record.

Living in what is known to the world as the "Music City" has inspired and influenced Roxo to be an extremely diversified artist. As he so illustrates in his single "Roxtar", Roxo pays homage to Freddie Mercury, John Lennon, Kurt Cobain, and David Bowie. He says "Roxtar" is the perfect song to introduce himself to the world because of his love for Rock, Rap, and Pop, which is all encapsulated into the song.

He's looking forward to his current and future fans connecting with something within the track that sticks with them. Roxo, along with his label mate DAV of PlanetRockrz, plan on releasing more follow up singles and hypnotizing music videos providing listeners with organic tracks that are transparent to who he is as an artist.

One of the stand out lyrics of the single is: "In the show called life, You never know when the curtains close, And they turn down the lights, Then you realize that it's your time…" We believe Roxo has said it best, it's his time.

Purchase & Stream "Roxtar" on your preferred DSP: Streaming Link

PlanetRockrz is a media and entertainment company who's mission is to uplift the planets frequency through Music, Art and Consciousness with those talented people who represent the future of the culture. In 2019, they started with the idea to use Music and Art to captivate the world with their incredible concept and positivity. In just a year, they are poised to make their mark with new and exciting music and artists that bring one of a kind content that drive consciousness to make a positive impact in the world.

