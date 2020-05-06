Planful Announces Speakers For Its Upcoming Virtual Tour

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. (formerly Host Analytics), a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform provider, today announced the keynote and customer speakers for its upcoming Planful Virtual Tour , taking place Tuesday, May 19, to Thursday, May 21. Keynote sessions will feature R "Ray" Wang of Constellation Research; Tim Zue, CFO of The Boston Red Sox; Randy Brown, Director of FP&A at Nature's Sunshine; and Shane Riddle, Director of Sales and Operations Controller at Planar Systems, along with presentations from Planful executives.

Speakers at the Planful Virtual Tour will share knowledge on how to navigate the current global environment with the necessary tools to drive planning cycles with greater accuracy, speed, and confidence. Featured customer speaker Tim Zue, CFO of The Boston Red Sox, will discuss how the club has modernized the FP&A process and how his team is managing a curtailed baseball season. "Planful has been incredibly helpful to our finance team by enabling more robust reporting and simplifying the forecasting and close processes," said Zue. "We're able to provide profit and loss statements to the owners on a monthly basis now instead of quarterly. The platform has created greater transparency and better access to data across the organization. We're currently using the platform to game out 'what-if' scenarios to manage the impact of COVID-19."

During the keynote address on May 19, Principal and Founder of Constellation Research R "Ray" Wang will explore business continuity best practices and the importance of cloud and Continuous Planning, especially in an increasingly unpredictable world. CEO of Planful, Grant Halloran, will present the company's Continuous Planning vision for how Planful can help attendees improve speed, collaboration, and decision-making capabilities in their role as finance professionals and across their organizations.

Planful will also be announcing new product updates and offerings that will expand its capabilities, bring rapid-time-to-value, and deliver exciting product innovation for better, faster financial collaboration and decision-making.

Attendees can join virtual sessions and panels featuring a variety of customers and Planful experts, such as:

How the Boston Red Sox Hit a Home Run with Planful - Tim Zue , CFO, Boston Red Sox

, CFO, Boston Red Sox How Bose Amplifies Workforce Planning Success with Planful - Luis Martinez Luna , Senior Analyst of Corporate FP&A, Bose

- , Senior Analyst of Corporate FP&A, Bose Business is Continuous. Why Isn't Planning? - Randy Brown , Director of FP&A, Nature's Sunshine and Shane Riddle , Director of Sales and Operations Controller, Planar Systems

, Director of FP&A, Nature's , Director of Sales and Operations Controller, Planar Systems How SmartyPants Got Planful in Just 20 Days - Cheryl Chow , Senior Finance Manager, SmartyPants and Naveed Salman , Managing Director, Cogenics

"We're looking forward to engaging with the dedicated finance and planning professionals who play a pivotal role in steering their organizations through ever-changing business environments," said Halloran. "Our focus is to provide these leaders with powerful, rapid, and innovative capabilities they need to elevate organizational financial IQ through collaborative, business-wide decision-making."

FP&A professionals can now register for the Tour at no charge by visiting www.planful.com/tour-virtual . A full description of the sessions, speakers, and giveaways is also available on the site. In addition, the company established an FP&A community on Slack for Tour participants to network and share solutions.

About Planful

Planful is a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform. Planful delivers a vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com .

