Planful Announces Summer20 Product Release, Expands Collaboration Capabilities for Continuous Planning in All Areas of the Business

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. (formerly Host Analytics), the pioneer of Continuous Planning with its cloud platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A), today announced significant platform enhancements with its Summer20 product release. The release powers Continuous Planning with exciting new capabilities for the industry-first Dynamic Collaboration feature rolled out in Planful's Spring20 release. It also includes a redesigned Workforce Planning experience and improved platform speed and performance.

"We're proud to share our Summer20 release with customers because it delivers on our commitment to engineer the best, modern FP&A platform on the market and extend financial collaboration across the business" said Sanjay Vyas, Chief Technology Officer, Planful.

Structured Planning Across the Business

With more FP&A projects becoming extended planning and analysis (xP&A) projects, it's becoming increasingly critical to expand beyond finance into additional areas of enterprise planning and analysis , particularly Workforce Planning. Planful's Summer20 release introduces a redesigned Workforce Planning experience where users can make key customizations to meet unique business needs. It's intuitive and streamlined, enabling users to navigate with fewer clicks and craft employee rosters with tailored attributes. This allows users to customize workflows with a personalized look and feel.

"After the Planful platform implementation, efficiency and productivity soared due to the free flow of data," said Kathy Swartz, Finance Manager at Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation, a baby food company. "Now our finance team can see changes input by other business units as they happen, enabling better, faster, and more collaborative decision-making."

New Levels of Collaboration

New capabilities for Dynamic Collaboration , which was first announced with the Spring20 release, make this innovative comments feature even more powerful with enhanced filtering, sorting, editing, and highlighting functions. Users can manage, find, and use comments with user-specific functionality that remembers preferences. The new email notification feature makes it easier than ever for users to track and manage comments as team members progress through workflows. Users can also include narratives alongside the numbers, incorporating important decision-making context. With Dynamic Collaboration, teams across the company can align on key activities, having context-rich conversations as they work together to make accurate and impactful decisions.

Faster, Better Dynamic Planning

The Summer20 product release improves overall platform performance with enhanced APIs and architectural advancements to boost speed and make the interface more intuitive, increasing the speed at which data moves between financial and operational models. A redesigned folder structure simplifies the ability to organize, locate and work with Dynamic Planning maps.

The Summer20 release also makes significant strides in advancing the platform's database technology, further improving performance and speed and enabling new artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across the platform, which are features that will be built out in future releases. Additional enhancements include technology to prepare the platform to handle international characters in future releases to meet demand for Planful's Continuous Planning capabilities from companies worldwide.

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of Continuous Planning with its cloud platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Planful delivers on the vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers including Bose, Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com .

Additional Resources

Learn more about the Summer20 product release

Discover Continuous Planning use cases

Hear from Planful customers

Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Planful