Planful Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful, Inc. (formerly Host Analytics), a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform provider, announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms in Q1 2020. The Constellation Shortlist includes technology vendors and service providers that deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. This recognition marks the eighth consecutive time Constellation Research has named the company to a Constellation ShortList.

"Companies are turning to cloud-based planning platforms to bring agility, consistency, traceability and more reliable data to their budgeting, planning and forecasting," said Doug Henschen, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research. "The Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms identifies the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price. The listed vendors represent the best of the best, determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and our internal research."

Planful's cloud-based Continuous Planning platform accelerates FP&A processes by seamlessly unifying financial planning, financial close and consolidation, and reporting and analytics to help Finance leaders drive faster and more collaborative planning cycles in all areas of the business. With an accelerated time to close, the Finance team can spend more time driving strategic recommendations for the business, while navigating ever-changing business environments with greater accuracy, speed, and confidence.

"We're honored to be recognized by Constellation Research," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "We strive to give finance leaders a dramatically different experience with a Continuous Planning approach that helps them be agile in their planning cycles, better engage in core strategic operations, and elevate the financial intelligence of the whole business."

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform. Planful delivers a vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers including, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com .

