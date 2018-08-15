PlanGrid CEO Tracy Young Named as a Top 50 SaaS CEO in 2018

PlanGrid's construction productivity software provides technology to a construction market that is predicted to grow to $12.7 trillion globally by 2022, according to the latest research. PlanGrid's cloud-based platform enables general contractors, subcontractors and building owners to collaborate from any device in real-time on the latest set of blueprints and other construction documents such as RFIs, punchlists, submittals and GPS-tagged photos.

Young co-founded PlanGrid in 2011 with Ralph Gootee, Ryan Sutton-Gee, Antoine Hersen and Kenny Stone. Under Young's leadership, PlanGrid has raised $69 million to-date to advance technology for the construction industry, is quickly approaching 400 employees and its platform is used on more than one million construction projects in almost 100 countries around the globe. The company was recently named to JMP Securities' 2018 list of "Hot 100 Privately Held Software Companies" for the second year in a row, and recognized by the Stevie Awards for having among the "Best Customer Service Department" and "Front Line Customer Service Team."

About the selection process, The SaaS Report shared: "CEOs were selected based on the detailed reviews we received from their respective employees and industry colleagues. We received nearly 5,000 nominations on behalf of hundreds of CEOs. In many cases, it was evident that a CEO had developed such unique leadership skills that they were held in high esteem by seemingly everyone they worked with and were markedly more effective than their fellow CEOs in the industry."

"It's an absolute honor to be recognized by industry peers as a leader," said Tracy Young, CEO of PlanGrid. "We operate as one team at PlanGrid, so my recognition also belongs to every employee who I'm proud to call my teammate. Our relentless focus on empowering construction workers, whether GCs or subs, journeymen in the field or execs in the trailer, to build as productively as possible has led to our record growth. We continue to execute every day with our customers' success in mind."

The SaaS Report is a comprehensive source for business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software and SaaS sectors. For more information and to view this year's list of Top 50 SaaS CEOs, please visit: http://thesaasreport.com/the-saas-reports-top-50-saas-ceos-of-2018/.

PlanGrid builds simple, powerful software construction teams love to use. The company's mobile-first technology gives general contractors, subs, owners and architects access to information in real-time, enables great collaboration and provides actionable insights. With PlanGrid, any construction team member can manage and update blueprints, specs, photos, RFIs, field reports, punchlists and other information from any device. PlanGrid is used on more than one million projects across commercial, heavy civil and other industries in almost 100 countries. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2011, PlanGrid has $69 million in funding from Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital and other top venture capital firms. Visit us at www.plangrid.com.

