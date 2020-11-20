Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Now Offers Transgender Hormone Therapy in Nassau County

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is proud to announce the expansion of its transgender hormone therapy (THT) services to patients in Nassau County. Transgender hormone therapy, which includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen and testosterone blockers, helps affirm a patient's gender identity, decreases gender dysphoria, and enhances a patient's quality of life.

A recent study found that the COVID-19 pandemic has created several barriers to quality, compassionate health care for the transgender and non-binary community, including the risk of exposure to the virus, delays in access to gender-affirming care, and limited access to social support, which is crucial to protecting against the effects of stigma and discrimination. Discrimination from health care providers also makes it difficult for transgender people, especially transgender people of color, to access quality health care. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is proud to provide transgender health care in an inclusive environment that acknowledges the full spectrum of gender identities and addresses the systemic barriers that transgender patients already experience.

"Transgender and nonbinary people deserve access to the full range of sexual and reproductive health services so that they can control their bodies, lives, and futures," says Sheila Whitaker, Vice President of Health Center Operations at Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. "Too often, transgender people, especially transgender people of color, face unnecessary barriers to health care caused by transphobia and oppressive policies aimed at erasing their identities. It is our mission at Planned Parenthood of Greater New York to improve health outcomes for all the communities we serve. By offering transgender hormone therapy in Nassau County, we're helping build a more equitable society where everyone can thrive."

Transgender hormone therapy can be an integral part of transitioning for many transgender people. Transitioning, or a gender transition is a process some people go through to live as the gender with which they identify, rather than the sex assigned to them at birth. Transitioning can involve medical treatment and hormones, surgical procedures, changing names and pronouns, altering appearance and dress, or coming out to friends and family. Not all transgender people go through all, or any, of these stages of transition.

PPGNY offers transgender hormone therapy to patients 18 and older, using the Informed Consent Model. PPGNY financial counselors work with patients to determine how to pay for hormone therapy, whether they have insurance or not. PPGNY provides care to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Patients can book an in-person or telehealth appointment online at www.ppgreaterny.org or by phone at 1-800-230-PLAN.

