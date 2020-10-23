Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Opens Lubbock Health Center

"Everyone deserves a life that is healthy, happy, and free from shame and stigma," said Angela Martinez, Manager of the Lubbock health center. "All are welcome in our health center and we look forward to being a healthcare resource for the Lubbock community."

"I represent the one-in-five women who have relied upon Planned Parenthood for my health care needs," said Kimberleigh Gonzalez Williams, a Lubbock mom and healthcare professional. "Sex education and healthcare options should be accessible and affordable to all bodies, and Planned Parenthood helps bring this reality to our community."

The Planned Parenthood Lubbock health center is open for in-person and telemedicine healthcare appointments same-day and next-day for patients seeking the following healthcare services:

breast and cervical cancer screenings

full range of birth control methods (including IUDs and implants)

testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

HIV tests

PrEP and PEP medication to prevent HIV transmission

treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections

annual well checks

HPV vaccines, flu vaccines, and other essential healthcare services

Medication and surgical abortion services will be provided at a later point during the year ahead.

All are welcome at Planned Parenthood regardless of insurance or documentation status, income level, where they live or who they love. Planned Parenthood is proud to be a trusted resource for LGBTQ patients.

Affordable healthcare services: Uninsured patients may be eligible for patient assistance funding for birth control; breast and cervical cancer screenings; STI testing and treatment; and HPV vaccines to prevent certain types of cancer.

Texas has the highest percentage of uninsured residents of any state according to the Texas Medical Association and healthcare disparities that disproportionally impact people with low incomes and people of color. Lubbock and surrounding communities face rates of STIs and teen pregnancy that exceed both state and national averages, along with other health outcome challenges. Lubbock County's uninsured adult rate was 11 percent above the national average according to the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment.

For the past three years, a priority for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has been to expand healthcare services in West Texas to increase access to affordable healthcare. In late 2019, Planned Parenthood expanded access to telemedicine across West Texas via the Planned Parenthood Direct app.

About Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas

For more than 85 years, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas has been a trusted provider of healthcare and sex education. We provide healthcare and education services to nearly 85,000 Texans each year in Austin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Fort Worth, Paris, Plano, Tyler, Waco, and surrounding communities. Patients can schedule appointments at ppgreatertx.org or by calling 1-800-230-PLAN. Follow @PPGreaterTX on Facebook and Twitter and Instagram for the latest Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas news and visit our website for the most up-to-date information about Lubbock.

