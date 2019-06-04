Planned Parenthood of NYC Board Members Unanimously Approve the Merger of Five Affiliates in New York State

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Planned Parenthood of NYC board members unanimously approved the merger of five Planned Parenthood affiliates in New York state. Today's vote was the final board approval needed to create Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY).

The five merging affiliates are Planned Parenthood of New York City, Nassau County, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Hudson, and Southern Finger Lakes.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York

Laura McQuade, currently President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of New York City, will assume leadership of PPGNY, and Karen Seltzer, Board Chair of Planned Parenthood of Nassau County, will become Board Chair of PPGNY.

"Today Planned Parenthood of NYC board members gave their stamp of approval to strengthen and expand sexual and reproductive health care across New York state," says Laura McQuade, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of New York City. "This merger will double down on our mission to protect and empower all New Yorkers to make informed decision about their health, bring innovative and accessible services to all our communities and be a sanctuary for those who need abortion care and can't get it. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is the future of health care in America."

PPGNY will operate 28 health centers, providing approximately 200,000 patient visits annually. It will include half of New York State's counties, covering 65% of the state's population.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is expected to launch early next year, pending state approval.

Since 1916, Planned Parenthood of New York City (PPNYC) has been an advocate for and provider of sexual and reproductive health services and education for New Yorkers. Providing more than 100,000 patient visits annually, PPNYC's health care centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island offer sexual and reproductive health services, including gynecological care, birth control, cancer screening, pregnancy testing, abortion, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, HIV prevention, testing and counseling, transgender hormone therapy and vasectomy. Through a threefold mission of clinical services, education, and advocacy, PPNYC brings better health and more fulfilling lives to each new generation of New Yorkers. As a voice for reproductive freedom, PPNYC supports legislation and policies to ensure that all New Yorkers will have access to the full range of reproductive health care services and information.

Contact: Jacquelyn Marrero, jacquelyn.marrero@ppnyc.org , 212-274-7337

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of New York City