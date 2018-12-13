Planned Parenthood's Mobile App Brings Birth Control Pills and UTI Treatment to New Yorkers' Doorsteps

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Planned Parenthood affiliates in New York State are thrilled to announce the launch of Planned Parenthood Direct, a mobile app that allows New Yorkers to receive birth control pills and UTI treatment through their phones. Planned Parenthood of New York City will provide the PP Direct care for the entire state.

Statement from Laura McQuade, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood of New York City:

"Planned Parenthood Direct offers the same high-quality health care that people have trusted Planned Parenthood to provide for over 100 years. With this app, our health care providers can now give people the care they need wherever they are - at home or on the go. Just like with transportation and food delivery, New Yorkers can now use their smartphones to access sexual and reproductive health care. PPNYC is excited to be able to bring PP Direct to New York, and help more patients access care through a quick and convenient app that fits busy lifestyles. As online health care delivery evolves, we will continue to evolve with it to better support our patients and communities."

Patients can now download the app , create an account and complete an online health assessment. Patients can request services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Within one business day, patients will hear back from a PPNYC clinician and can get their medication mailed directly to their home, or pick it up at their pharmacy. Many people across New York state experience difficulty accessing sexual and reproductive health services, and the launch of PP Direct signifies a critical stride in the future of health care access in New York.

The PP Direct app is available via the App store or Google Play or Google App or via the Planned Parenthood Direct website .

Contact: Senti Sojwal, senti.sojwal@ppnyc.org, 212-274-7339

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of New York City