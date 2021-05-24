Planning a Joyful Summer Escape

According to polling conducted by Michelle Gielan, founder of the Institute for Applied Positive Research and an expert in the science of happiness, 97% of respondents said having a trip planned makes them happier and 96% agreed getting to travel and feeling safe while doing it would bring peace of mind.

While there are seemingly countless resources available for assisting with travel plans, booking directly can provide valuable benefits. For example, when the time is right for you to start planning, booking on Marriott.com offers travelers flexibility with more than 7,600 properties, and Marriott Bonvoy members have access to special member rates and best-rate guarantees, free Wi-Fi, mobile check-in and checkout, the ability to chat with hotel staff and mobile keys at many hotels. Members also earn points which can be redeemed for free nights.

Consider these domestic destinations when you're ready to start planning for summer travel:

Nashville, Tennessee

An option like the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center is perfect for your summer adventure. Situated in the heart of Nashville, you can enjoy award-winning barbecue and line dance lessons at the Wildhorse Saloon or set sail for a lunch and dinner cruise aboard the General Jackson Showboat then return to a lineup of amenities that includes a 4-acre upscale waterpark, indoor gardens and waterfalls, a full-service spa, more than 750,000 square feet of meeting space and restaurants ranging from steak and Mexican to Italian and Japanese, plus frozen yogurt and gelato for dessert.

Orlando, Florida

Located adjacent to the Disney World Resort theme parks and Disney Springs in Orlando, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa brings modern luxury to Central Florida. The hotel offers inviting social spaces and amenities with two sparkling pools, including one with a splash pad, specialty restaurants and a rooftop terrace with nightly views of the Disney fireworks display.

Washington, D.C.

From downtown shopping at City Center, dining and nightlife to nearby attractions such as Mt. Vernon Square and the National Mall, an option like the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., is a perfect place to relax and recharge after exploring the nation's capital. Spanning nearly a city block, it features vibrant rooms and suites with modern features and amenities, including club-level rooms, restaurants and bars, and a bi-level fitness center.

Seattle, Washington

With a vibrant live music scene, state-of-the-art fitness center and award-winning seasonal fare on-site, a luxury getaway like W Seattle can be your hub for exploring attractions just moments from the hotel, such as Pike Place Market, the Seattle Art Museum and plenty of outdoor parks and recreation.

San Francisco, California

Surrounded by museums and tech titans, The Clancy, Autograph Collection is a destination for new discoveries near Union Square, where San Francisco's beautiful views meet adventurous intellect. With easy access to attractions and culinary delights, the hotel is a welcoming beacon to visitors.

Maui, Hawaii

Discover timeless island luxury at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this five-star resort complements Maui's natural splendor with modern amenities such as contemporary rooms and suites, two championship golf courses, six distinctive restaurants and spa treatments steeped in Hawaiian culture, as well as access to nearby beaches and amenities within the 22,000-acre Kapalua Resort.

Explore these travel destinations and more, and find exclusive member-only rates, at Marriott.com.

