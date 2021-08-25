Plannuh Launches Free Marketing Plan Builder

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plannuh Inc., makers of the first marketing leadership application for proving and improving the business value of marketing, today announced a free online Marketing Plan Builder . Imbued with best practices, the Marketing Plan Builder helps marketers incorporate their goals, strategy, campaigns and measurement to achieve operational marketing excellence.

CMOs and marketing operations professionals struggle every year to create a comprehensive marketing plan that achieves corporate goals. Without a well-constructed marketing plan, marketers dramatically reduce their chance for success and teams focus on non-strategic activities. For this reason, Plannuh has created the Marketing Plan Builder to provide structure and clarity for marketers as they prepare for 2022. The online application is based on the best practices of the Marketing Plan Framework outlined in the book The Next CMO: A Guide to Operational Marketing Excellence.

The Marketing Plan Builder guides marketers with a framework to build their plan step-by-step. With one click of a button, they can export the plan elements they completed, the full framework, and examples to an editable slide presentation format. Marketers can continue building their plan and easily share it and present it to their teams, executives and the board for validation.

The Marketing Plan Builder includes the following plan elements, a description of what they are and why they are necessary, and best practice examples:

Situation analysis

Market research and analysis

Company goals

Marketing goals

Marketing strategies

Target audience, segmentation and personas

Positioning and messaging

Product definition and direction

Pricing and packaging

Competitive analysis

Sales channel strategy

Sales support

Partner and channel strategy

Product and services launches

Campaigns

Marketing channels

Marketing programs

Marketing activity timeline/calendar

Marketing team structure and growth

Marketing budget

Testing

Metrics of achievement

Once your marketing plan is built, marketers can use Plannuh to collaboratively execute, measure, and improve the business value of their marketing in real time. Plannuh's benefits include:

Identify the true business value of your marketing - a consistent, financially sound approach to calculating the business value of a company's campaign investments and overall marketing for better real-time decision making.

- a consistent, financially sound approach to calculating the business value of a company's campaign investments and overall marketing for better real-time decision making. ROI forecasting and performance optimization - gain early and clear insight into the top- and bottom-performing campaigns in order to swiftly rebalance your marketing plan and budget.

- gain early and clear insight into the top- and bottom-performing campaigns in order to swiftly rebalance your marketing plan and budget. Consolidated marketing planning and automated budget and expense management - create visibility and teamwork efficiencies when building, executing, measuring, and improving your marketing plan and budget.

- create visibility and teamwork efficiencies when building, executing, measuring, and improving your marketing plan and budget. Quick time to benefit - easy set-up (live in a week), plug and play integrations, AI-driven budget automation for efficiency, and a UI built for marketing team collaboration.

"The ability to build, execute and continually improve the performance of marketing plans is what distinguishes the world's most successful marketers," said Peter Mahoney, founder and chief executive officer of Plannuh. "With the launch of the Plannuh Marketing Plan Builder, marketers will have a tool to help them achieve operational marketing excellence in 2022 and beyond."

Plannuh is used by marketing teams of all sizes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Plannuh customers span both business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies across 25 industries.

To access the Marketing Plan Builder visit plannuh .

About Plannuh

Marketers looking to prove and improve the business value of their marketing use Plannuh, the first cloud-based Marketing Leadership Platform, to quickly and easily create winning plans, maximize budget impact, and measure true performance. Unlike disconnected, static spreadsheets and disparate tactical marketing systems, only Plannuh offers a unified, collaborative platform that delivers AI-driven process automation for achieving agility, efficiency, and industry-leading marketing performance. Visit Plannuh to learn more.

Media Contact

Kourtney Evans

Bospar for Plannuh Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Plannuh Inc.