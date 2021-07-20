Plano, Texas Dive Shop Offers A Mythical Experience With Mermaid Swim Course

The legend of mermaids and mermen began as a European folklore and has evolved ever since. Mermaids have found themselves in children's stories, games, and even into a famous Disney princess named Ariel from the movie "The Little Mermaid".

The idea of becoming a mermaid has been every kid's dream. Swimming around with a long, gorgeous tail instead of legs was originally only possible in a game of pretend or imagination. Now, there are options available for people of all ages to slip into an actual mermaid tail in the water. At Scuba Adventures, juniors ages 6-14 and teens ages 15 and up can become mermaids and mermen.

The introductory Discover Mermaids class at Scuba Adventures is where most students will start their journey of becoming a mermaid. The one-hour, $45 class will be guided by an instructor and will teach students the basic motions of what it's like to be a mermaid and allow students to become familiar with their tails.

After completing the Discover Mermaids class, students are encouraged to continue their mermaid journey with Scuba Adventure's other advanced mermaid courses.

Scuba Adventures offers three different mermaid courses: Discover Mermaids, Mermaid Class, and a Siren Class. Each class is designed to teach skills to achieve cool surface tricks, muscle control and exercises that will allow students to safely swim in Scuba Adventures' heated, indoor pool in their mermaid tails.

Interested parties may sign up for all mermaid courses on their website or by calling (972) 423-3483.

Scuba Adventures is a dive shop located in Plano, Texas serving the entire DFW metroplex. In addition to mermaid courses, Scuba Adventures offers discover scuba diving where you can try scuba diving, open water scuba diving courses, snorkeling courses, rescue diving courses and more.



