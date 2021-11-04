Planon Named a Leader for Education Maintenance and Facility Management Application in 2021 IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Education Maintenance and Facility Application Vendor Assessment aims to provide potential education software customers with a list of vendors that have taken great strides to incorporate the capabilities and strategies that support the broad needs of maintenance and facility management for education.

"As hybrid work and learning models transform the traditional world of K–12 and higher education, facilities management application vendors are exploring new ways to enhance digital tools that support these institutions," says Matthew Leger, research manager, Worldwide Education Digital Transformation Strategies at IDC. "As institutions look to bolster their facilities management capabilities in the face of major disruptions in education, they must think critically about how SaaS application vendors are working to serve education institutions moving into an uncertain future. Important things to consider are customer relationships, configurability, capital planning, mobility, location intelligence, and IoT."

The IDC MarketScape report highlights a number of Planon's strengths, including:

Planon's open platform and partner ecosystem, which can easily integrate with a wide range of third-party technologies and data sources, including enterprise applications, vendor systems, and service contractors, as well as building management systems, IoT platforms, and sensors.

Planon's noteworthy range of interactive digital visualization capabilities to manage assets and buildings, including AutoCAD and BIM integration, and building digital twin models with images, reality capture, and cloud-based visualization linked directly to building floor plans and assets.

Planon's notable global higher education presence, with over 150 institutions using Planon software around the world. Planon has 14 offices throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and offers its product in 12 languages with live customer support in four languages. Local teams of experts are well versed in delivering new implementations, full life-cycle support, and integrated campus management solutions to universities and colleges.

"Higher education institutions across the globe have put their trust in Planon's integrated campus management software to support them in managing a diverse mix of buildings, infrastructure and facilities, regulatory compliance, sustainability objectives, security issues, and changing student expectations," said Pierre Guelen, Planon CEO. "I am proud that Planon has been named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape. We will continue to put our knowledge and dedication to work, helping education institutes to provide the optimum environment for their communities to study, teach, work, and live."

A free excerpt of the report on Planon can be obtained here.

*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS Education Maintenance and Facility 2021 Application Vendor Assessment; Oct 2021 | Doc #US48145321

About Planon

Planon is the leading global provider of Real Estate and Facility Management software that enables building and service digitalization by integrating the diverse landscape of smart building technology, business solutions and data into one source of truth and turning that into value for building owners, building users, and service providers. Independent market research and consulting firms have consistently rated Planon as a global leader in the market. Planon has implemented its comprehensive solutions for more than 2,500 clients, supported by offices and partners around the world.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

