Planon Signs IWMS Implementation Partnership With Tjene

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planon Corporation, the leading global provider of integrated software solutions to enhance real estate and facility management processes, announced today that the consulting and advisory services group, Tjene, has signed an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) implementation partnership with Planon. This partnership will allow Planon and Tjene to support organizations looking to improve their control, transparency, and performance in all aspects of managing their facilities portfolios.

"Tjene aims to guide clients through organizational process optimization by helping with technology selection, change management, and extensive financial, transactional, and technical experience," said Calvin Hariman, Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Tjene. "We have great experience in implementing IWMS within the facilities management, lease accounting, and data management spaces, and we are excited to compliment Planon with our Business Intelligence solution to unlock deeper insights to the Planon customer base. Partnered with Planon, we aim to leverage our skills in BI reporting, dashboarding, data warehousing, and predictive modelling to equip Planon users with actionable intelligence out of the Planon software to support their strategic business decisions."

Tjene will be joining a strong group of Planon certified implementation partners who have completed a rigorous slate of e-Learning courses, classroom training, and a Planon certification examination to serve the North American market.

"Tjene is the ideal partner to increase our roll out of Planon implementations across the United States and Canada," said Fred Guelen, President of North American Operations, Planon. "Tjene brings expert resources and a history of specialized IWMS implementations that will help us support and grow our North American customer base."

About Tjene:

With 20+ years of experience, Tjene is a leading management and technology consulting firm specializing in modernizing cross-industry clients and their workplace management operations. Tjene has an extensive track record implementing Integrated Workplace Management Systems and Business Intelligence solutions at some of the most creative and talented companies in the world. To learn more about Tjene's services and offerings, visit tjene.com.

About Planon:

With 35+ years of experience, Planon is the leading global provider of innovative software that supports corporate real estate and facility managers in optimizing the performance of their workplace by simplifying business processes and reducing costs. To learn more, visit planonsoftware.com.

SOURCE Planon

Related Links

https://planonsoftware.com

