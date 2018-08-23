PlanSource Joins ebm as a Featured Benefits Administration Technology

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanSource announced today that ebenefit Marketplace (ebm), one of the largest benefits technology platform providers in the nation, has selected PlanSource as a featured benefits administration technology partner.

ebm partners with brokers, consultants, carriers and enrollment firms to provide cloud-based technology solutions that streamline benefits administration, HR and compliance processes for employers. The company offers multiple employee benefits technology platforms, recognizing that employers of different types and sizes face different challenges with their employee benefits strategies. PlanSource offers ebm clients a highly configurable benefits administration solution with an intuitive, mobile-friendly shopping and enrollment experience, as well as a full suite of technology-enabled services.

"Benefits technology is complex. Many firms don't have the proper resources or expertise to build, support, maintain and train on a technology solution internally. We offer our partners all of the capabilities they need as their back office, allowing them to reap all the benefits of the technology without the added work," said Frank B. Mengert, founder and national director, BenTech, at ebm. "PlanSource is a perfect addition to our BenTech lineup. They have consistently shown their ability to adapt in a rapidly evolving market. Our partners will greatly benefit from this relationship and the new opportunity it presents to retain and attract business. Leveraging the PlanSource technology will enable them to solve the challenges employers often face when it comes to the communication, compliance and education of employee benefits."

PlanSource's flexible cloud-based platform is used by employers of all sizes for employee benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. The system allows HR teams to customize the employee experience based on specific demographics, and set up specific benefits programs that align with their HR strategy. Many employers also take advantage of the many benefits services offered by PlanSource, including a benefits outsourcing option and employee contact center. The contact center, which can be completely customized so that it acts as an extension of a company's HR team, educates and helps employees get enrolled in the right plans, and can also help them with claims issues and questions about their coverage.

"Selecting the right benefits technology is an extremely important decision, and ebm has helped streamline this complicated process for numerous employers," said Dayne Williams, CEO of PlanSource. "We are pleased to partner with ebm to offer a complete benefits administration solution that takes the burden off busy HR teams and provides employees with access to valuable coverage."

ebm is a premier provider of intelligent employee benefits technology solutions. Working strategically with brokers, consultants, carriers, and enrollment firms, they deliver turnkey solutions that streamline benefits administration, HR and compliance processes for employers. The state-of-the-art enrollment platforms that they offer are complemented by a suite of supplemental products and services, including ACA filing, COBRA administration, billing reconciliation, and dependent verification. Their holistic approach enables them to tailor a personalized experience that suits the unique needs of each client. Learn more at www.getebm.com.

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 3.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration and human capital management. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

