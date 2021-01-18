Planswell Fills C-Suite with Eye Towards Global Expansion

Planswell entered the US market in October of 2020 with US revenue quickly surpassing business in Canada, the company's home base. To date, over 1000 advisors in North America have partnered with Planswell from virtually every major financial institution— in addition to solo, independent firms—to help consumers action their financial plans. Planswell has delivered over 300,000 free financial plans to households located in every US state and Canadian province.

In preparation for further expansion, Planswell adds Trevor Oseen of Calgary as Chief Financial Officer. Oseen has extensive experience building companies around the world after landing in his first CFO position of a public, internationally traded energy company at 29. He's since worked in eighty countries while finding time to complete 23 marathons and seven Ironman triathlons.

Jennifer Mastrud joins as Chief Marketing Officer after over twenty years of notable marketing leadership experience in diverse sectors ranging from globally syndicated TV to SaaS. She has an impressive track record of turning young startups into industry leaders, building scalable marketing systems, and managing remote teams. Most recently, Mastrud led two-sided national marketing efforts aimed at financial advisors and financial planning clients. Based in the US, Mastrud is a forty-year survivor of Minnesota winters.

Dean Khialani, a Florida-based technology visionary with a Ph.D. in Information Systems, joins as Chief Technology Officer. Specializing in big data, blockchain, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, Khialani has over 20 years of experience turning code into profitable products in C-level roles at startups and large, established corporations alike.

Scott P. Gill, a leading expert on the US financial regulatory environment, joins as Chief Compliance Officer heading the development of Planswell's US planning engine. Gill brings guru-level knowledge of RIA compliance after advising hundreds of firms throughout fifteen years in the business. Based in North Carolina, Gill is currently completing a doctorate and operates a charitable organization he founded to serve the homeless.

The executive team leads remote staff dispersed across Canada, the United States, the Philippines, Serbia, Turkey, and Nigeria.



"I am so humbled," said Eric Arnold, Planswell Chief Executive Officer, "This leadership team is much more experienced than me. I'm confident we'll succeed in Latin America and Asia by the end of this year."

