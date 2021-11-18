Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market size to grow by USD 1.66 Bn | Driven by incorporation of 3D modeling in real-time asset management | Technavio

Nov 18, 2021, 04:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant asset management (PAM) market size is expected to grow by USD 1.66 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the plant asset management (PAM) market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Although the incorporation of 3D modeling in real-time asset management and increase in adoption of smart sensors will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report covers the following areas:
- Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market size
- Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market trends
- Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market industry analysis
Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Power Industry
- Pulp And Paper Industry
- Oil And Gas Industry
- Refining Industry
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The market observed maximum demand for PAM from the power industry in 2020. During the forecast period, the market is expected to observe strong growth in this segment. By geography, North America is currently dominating the market with a 49% global market share. The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The US is the key market for plant asset management market in North America.
Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the plant asset management (PAM) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG.
The adoption of new technologies by oil companies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat of substitutes will hamper the market growth.
Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist plant asset management (PAM) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the plant asset management (PAM) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the plant asset management (PAM) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant asset management (PAM) market vendors
Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.18
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, Japan, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
