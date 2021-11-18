Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market size to grow by USD 1.66 Bn | Driven by incorporation of 3D modeling in real-time asset management | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. Although the incorporation of 3D modeling in real-time asset management and increase in adoption of smart sensors will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Power Industry



Pulp And Paper Industry



Oil And Gas Industry



Refining Industry



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The market observed maximum demand for PAM from the power industry in 2020. During the forecast period, the market is expected to observe strong growth in this segment. By geography, North America is currently dominating the market with a 49% global market share. The region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The US is the key market for plant asset management market in North America.

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the plant asset management (PAM) market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG.

The adoption of new technologies by oil companies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat of substitutes will hamper the market growth.

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist plant asset management (PAM) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plant asset management (PAM) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plant asset management (PAM) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant asset management (PAM) market vendors

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

