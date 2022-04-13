Plant-based Biologics and Expression Systems Global Market Report 2022: Profiles of Medicago, Leaf Expression Systems, Eleva, iBIO, PlantForm, G+Flas Life Sciences, Kentucky Bioprocessing and Angany

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Biologics and Expression Systems Market by Type of Product, Type of Plant, Type of Service, Type of Expression System, Type of Target Disease Indication, Type of Therapeutic Area, Drug, and Region: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of plant-based therapies in the pharmaceutical industry, over the next 13 years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



A significant rise in the popularity of biologics has been observed over the years. The demand for such treatment modalities further witnessed a surge post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, about 85% of the drug candidates are produced using mammalian cell cultures. However, such systems are associated with a number of challenges; these include risk of introducing pathogens, concerns related to scale-up, decrease in productivity and rise in byproduct formation.

It is also worth highlighting that research indicates that the existing mammalian cell capacities are likely to fulfill only 50% of the inflated demand (due to COVID-19) for biologics. In this context, owing to some major advances in synthetic organic chemistry, plant based expression systems have emerged as a promising alternative for the development of biologics. It is worth mentioning that plant-host engineering allows the production of proteins with distinct and uniform post-translational modifications, allowing the development of biologics, which demonstrate higher effectiveness, as compared to those produced using other protein expression systems, such as mammalian or yeast-based cell cultures. Plant-based biologics are safer, as they pose negligible risk of introducing human and animal pathogens in the therapy candidates. Additionally, plant molecular farming has the ability to facilitate rapid (4-8 weeks) plant-based biologics manufacturing at a large scale (several grams), as well as to meet the emergency demands (as observed in the case of COVID-19 pandemic). Moreover, the running costs of a GMP plant-based manufacturing facility are reported to be 25% less than those using other expression systems.



Given the aforementioned factors, pharmaceutical players are actively adopting plant-based expression systems for the production of various recombinant proteins. A wide range of vaccine candidates, plant-based enzymes, therapeutic proteins (including monoclonal antibodies) and nutritional proteins have also been produced via transgenic and transient expression in entire plants or plant cell cultures. Currently, close to 50 plant-based therapies have been developed / are being evaluated and more than 35 plant-based expression system providers are actively offering their proprietary technologies to drug developers. Multiple partnerships between industry and non-industry stakeholders, focused on the development of plant-based therapies, have been established. Driven by increasing prevalence of disease indications, growing demand for biologics, the ongoing efforts being carried out to advance the development of such products, as well as further optimize the associated technologies, the global plant-based biologics market is likely to grow at a healthy rate, in the foreseen future.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing size and the future opportunity associated with the plant-based biologics and expression systems market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates, expected pricing and R&D expenditure, the report has provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across

type of product (biosimilars, cell therapies, gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and others

type of plant (algae, barley, benth, duckweed, lettuce, maize, moss, rice, tomato, tobacco and wheat germ),

type of service (research and development, manufacturing, fill / finish and others),

type of expression system (stable expression system and transient expression system)

target disease indication (cirrhotic ascites, COVID-19, cystic fibrosis, Ebola virus infection, Fabry disease, Gaucher disease, liver cirrhosis, influenza, and peanut allergy)

therapeutic area (genetic disorders, infectious disorders, liver disorders, respiratory disorders and others)

drug (Elelyso, OsrHSA, PALFORZIA, PRX-110, PRX-102, Unnamed_1, Unnamed_2 and ZMapp) and

region ( North America , Europe , Asia , Middle East and North Africa , Latin America and Rest of the World).



