Plant-based Burger Patties Market to Grow by USD 693.37 mn from 2020 to 2024 | Awareness about Adverse Effects of Consumption of Meat to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Download a Free Sample for more information about plant-based burger patties market segments

Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our plant-based burger patties market report covers the following areas:

The awareness about adverse effects of consumption of meat, expansion of production facilities, and celebrity endorsement will offer immense growth opportunities. However, rising consumption of meat products, growing popularity of DIY burger patties, and stringent government regulations and standards will challenge the growth of market participants.

Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the plant-based burger patties market, including Amazon.com Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Nestlé SA, Tesco Plc, The Kroger Co., and WH Group Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the plant-based burger patties market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist plant-based burger patties market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plant-based burger patties market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plant-based burger patties market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based burger patties market vendors

Related Reports:

Plant-based Meat Market: The plant-based meat market has been segmented by type (plant-based beef, plant-based chicken, plant-based pork, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The plant-based meat market has been segmented by type (plant-based beef, plant-based chicken, plant-based pork, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Plant-Based Protein Products Market: The plant-based protein products market has been segmented by product (soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Plant-based Burger Patties Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 693.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.70 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Nestlé SA, Tesco Plc, The Kroger Co., and WH Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

