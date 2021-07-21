Plant-Based Dining Continues To Expand Across Los Angeles With Opening Of Latest Veggie Grill In West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 30th Veggie Grill location makes its way back to West Hollywood. Today, the nation's leading destination for creative and craveable plant-based food announced that its latest location in West Hollywood at 7917 Sunset Blvd. will open on July 29.

In celebration, Veggie Grill will hold a private, green carpet and green lounge event tonight, where leading vegan companies who champion those on a plant-based journey will come together for the night to support the restaurant, community, and the ever-growing plant-based movement.

The pre-opening party will feature a fun night of music by DJ Valida, one of LA's hottest DJs and a KCRW host, while guests feast on plant-based food and drinks in the green lounge that is sponsored by Beyond Meat, a leading producer of plant-based meat substitute. The event will also support Veganuary, a non-profit that encourages people worldwide to try a vegan lifestyle for the month of January. Additionally, Lettuce Grow, a hydroponics system that makes growing food easy, and Powerplant Ventures, a growth equity fund investing in emerging plant-based consumer food, beverage, and foodservice companies are also VIP event partners.

"We are thrilled to be opening our newest Veggie Grill in West Hollywood as we further deliver on our mission to help people begin, advance, and enjoy their plant-based journey and empower more Americans to dine consciously," said T.K. Pillan, founder and executive chairman, Veggie Grill. "Veggie Grill believes it is more important than ever for people to vote with their dollars to stop supporting industrialized animal agriculture. We are grateful for partners like Beyond Meat, Veganuary, and Lettuce Grow who are helping us celebrate this opening and share our mission of helping people evolve to a better future one delicious meal at a time."

Recent studies have shown that nearly 50 percent of Americans began eating more plant-based foods during the pandemic and that the plant-based diet movement has catapulted in popularity with non-vegan and non-vegetarians alike seeking alternatives to meat and dairy to take charge of their health and care for the planet. Veggie Grill has captured the passion and appetites of those across the nation with the best the plant-based world has to offer, along with fresh off-the-grill veggies and reimagined versions of the classic favorites.

The return of the West Hollywood Veggie Grill location will feature a new sleek, modern design and will serve up popular menu items that include fan-favorites like Mac & Cheese, the Classic Romaine Caesar, Reuben on Rye, Tuna Melt, the Deli Sub, Masala Curry Bowl, and the Double BBQ Mac Burger.

Since its inception in 2006, Veggie Grill has crafted food that is good for our lives and our future. The company's mission is to bring 100 percent plant-based goodness to the world.

For additional information and to see the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com.

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill, the largest vegan chain in the U.S, has disrupted the restaurant landscape by satisfying, empowering, and fulfilling guests with 100% plant-based food that is flavorful and innovative, while also being familiar and accessible. The leading plant-based restaurant group in the United States, Veggie Grill, has 30 locations in California, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Washington. The menu provides a balance of Vegan American Classics evolved.

Created by the team at Veggie Grill, the company recently opened Stand-Up Burgers, the 100 percent plant-based fast-casual restaurant serving up indulgently bold burgers, fries and shakes. First locations are open in Berkeley, CA and Chicago. The company also introduced their ghost kitchen concept, Más Veggie Vegan Taqueria, which operates out of all Veggie Grill locations, concentrating on craveable, convenient, 100% vegan Mexican food.

Follow Veggie Grill on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

[email protected]

SOURCE Veggie Grill

Related Links

https://veggiegrill.com

