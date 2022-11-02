Plant-based Food Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Food Market by Type, Source, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Plant-based Food Market by Type (Dairy Alternatives, Plant-based Meat, Meals, Confectionery, Beverages, Egg Substitutes, Seafood), Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Rice), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C [Convenience Store, Online Retail]) - Global Forecast to 2029

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of plant-based food market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.



The Global Plant-based Food Market is expected to reach $95.52 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.



The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the increasing intolerance for animal protein amongst consumers, the growing vegan population, and the rising number of venture investments in plant-based food companies. In addition, the increasing number of research & development and new product launches by plant and protein alternative manufacturers and emerging economies, such as Asia-pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market.



However, factors such as the comparatively higher price range of meat substitutes, significant preference for animal-based products, and consumer preference for soy and gluten-free products are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.



Key questions answered in the report-

What are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, source, distribution channel, and geography?

What is the historical market for plant-based food across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities in the global plant-based food market?

Who are the major players in the plant-based food market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global plant-based food market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global plant-based food market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein

Growing Preference for Plant-Based Food Products

Increasing Vegan and Vegetarian Population

Venture Investments in Plant-Based Food Companies

Innovation in Food Technology

Restraints

Expensive Nature of Plant-Based Products

Significant Preference for Animal-Based Products

Consumer Preference for Soy and Gluten-Free Products

Opportunities

Product Launches by Plant-Based Food and Alternative Protein Manufacturers

Emerging Economies

Trends

Rising Industry Concentration with Growth in Mergers and Acquisitions in the Plant-Based Food Space

Scope of the report



Plant-based Food Market, by Type

Dairy Alternatives

Milk

Cheese

Yogurt

Butter

Ice Cream

Creamer

Others

Meat Substitutes

TVP

Burger Patties

Tempeh

Hot Dogs and Sausages

Seitan

Meatballs

Ground Meat

Nuggets

Crumbles

Shreds

Others

Meals

Baked Goods

Confectionery

RTD Beverages

Egg Substitutes

Seafood Substitutes

Others

Plant-based Food Market, by Source

Soy

Almond

Wheat

Pea

Rice

Others

Plant-based Food Market, by Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Customers

Modern Groceries

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online Retail

Others

Plant-based Food Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Spain

Italy

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Austria

Poland

Portugal

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

India

Japan

Australia

Thailand

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Covid-19 Impact On the Plant-Based Food Market



6. Investment and Funding Scenario in the Plant-Based Food Market



7. Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Type



8. Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Source



9. Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Distribution Channel



10. Plant-Based Food Market, by Geography



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.)

Impossible Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Danone SA ( France )

) Garden Protein International Inc. ( Canada )

) Amy's Kitchen Inc. (U.S.)

Plamil Foods Ltd. (U.K.)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)

Sahmyook Foods ( South Korea )

) Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company ( Australia )

) Axiom Foods (U.S.)

Daiya Foods Inc. ( Canada )

) Earth's Own Food Company Inc. ( Canada )

) Lightlife Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Marlow Foods Ltd. (U.K.)

Taifun -Tofu GmbH ( Germany )

) Atlantic Natural Foods LLC (U.S.)

VBIte Food Ltd (U.K.)

Nutrisoy Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Nestle S.A. ( Switzerland )

) Unilever PLC (U.K.).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s5i0eh

