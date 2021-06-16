Plant-Based Food the Focus of "Thai Food at Home with Jet Tila"

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-Based Food is skyrocketing in popularity throughout the U.S. This momentum has led Thai Trade Center Los Angeles to create a new YouTube episode of Thai Food at Home with Jet Tila, focused on plant-based cuisine. Thai food is a natural for plant-based eating, as many of its prominent ingredients such as Hom Mali Jasmine Rice, Coconut Milk, Palm Sugar, Rice Noodles, Soy Sauce and Tamarind are entirely plant-based.

"Chef Jet Tila is cooking with actress and conservationist Nikki Reed (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKuG7itkJvI). People know Nikki from the Twilight movies and her company BaYou with Love. She is also following a plant-based lifestyle. Jet wanted to share with her Thai dishes that she can cook with her family," says Ms. Kwanapa Phivnil, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Los Angeles (TTCLA). In the video, Jet and Nikki cook plant-based Yellow Curry, Pad Thai and Coconut Water (via a young Coconut).

The U.S. market for plant-based foods hit the $5 billion mark in 2019, fueled by year-over-year sales growth of 11.4%, according to the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) and The Good Food Institute. Research & Markets has forecast that the plant-based will grow at a compound growth rate of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion. The Non-Dairy Creamer market rose by 34.3% in 2019 (PFBA), often featuring Coconut Milk from Thailand.

Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) was established as an agency under the Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, to assist Thai manufacturers and exporters in building their competitiveness and fulfilling their potential in the global market. DITP aims to provide fast, reliable, and efficient services to address the challenges and opportunities within the new world economy. Many of the products have on their label, next to Product of Thailand, an emblem, "Thailand Trust Mark" ("TTM"). This means they are from Thai manufacturers who are dutiful about producing excellent quality products that the consumer can trust. After rigorous inspection by concerned Thai government agencies, the products were awarded the right to claim this prestige emblem.

Thai Trade Center's overseas offices are located worldwide, including four in the United States: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Miami. DITP works closely with international trade communities, both in Thailand and abroad, to create good business relationships that would result in mutual benefit.

SOURCE Thai Trade Center