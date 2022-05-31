Plant-based Meat Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | Plant-Based Beed Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

May 31, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant-based meat market size is expected to increase by USD 7.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 25.14% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The plant-based meat market share growth in the plant-based beef segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing health consciousness among consumers is increasing the demand for plant-based protein products, particularly, plant-based beef. In addition, the increasing number of product launches and innovations will drive the growth of plant-based beef products.
Plant-based Meat Market 2021-2025: Scope
The plant-based meat market report covers the following areas:
- Plant-based Meat Market Size
- Plant-based Meat Market Trends
- Plant-based Meat Market Industry Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
The changing consumer demographics are a supporting trend in the global plant-based meat market share growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Beyond Meat Inc., Ecozone UK Ltd., Gathered Foods Corp., Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The new product launches is notably driving the plant-based meat market growth, although factors such as increasing consumption of animal meat may impede the market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for plant-based meat market in North America
Plant-based Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
- Type
- Plant-Based Beef
- Plant-Based Chicken
- Plant-Based Pork
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Plant-based Meat Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global plant-based meat market as part of the global packaged foods and meat market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the plant-based meat market during the forecast period.
Plant-based Meat Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist plant-based meat market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the plant-based meat market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the plant-based meat market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plant-based meat market vendors
|
Plant-based Meat Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 7.21 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
23.11
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Beyond Meat Inc., Ecozone UK Ltd., Gathered Foods Corp., Impossible Foods Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Monde Nissin Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Packaged foods and meat
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Plant based beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Plant based beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Plant based beef - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Plant based chicken - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Plant based chicken - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Plant based chicken - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Plant based pork - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Plant based pork - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Plant based pork - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Beyond Meat Inc.
- Exhibit 47: Beyond Meat Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Beyond Meat Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Beyond Meat Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 50: Beyond Meat Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Ecozone UK Ltd.
- Exhibit 51: Ecozone UK Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Ecozone UK Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 53: Ecozone UK Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Gathered Foods Corp.
- Exhibit 54: Gathered Foods Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Gathered Foods Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Gathered Foods Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Gathered Foods Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Impossible Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Impossible Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Impossible Foods Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Impossible Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 61: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 64: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Monde Nissin Corp.
- Exhibit 66: Monde Nissin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Monde Nissin Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Monde Nissin Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 69: Monde Nissin Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Exhibit 70: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus
- 10.10 The Tofurky Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 75: The Tofurky Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: The Tofurky Co. Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: The Tofurky Co. Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Tyson Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Unilever Group
- Exhibit 82: Unilever Group - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Unilever Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Unilever Group - Key news
- Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Unilever Group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
