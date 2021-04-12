Plant Based Protein Products Market- Industry COVID-19 Analysis, Market Opportunities & Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Apr 12, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The plant-based protein products market is poised to grow by $ 6.04 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
The report on the plant based protein products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding global vegan population base and growth in organized retailing.
The plant-based protein products market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing prominence of private label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the plant based protein products market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Plant-based protein products market covers the following areas:
Plant Based Protein Products Market Sizing
Plant Based Protein Products Market Forecast
Plant Based Protein Products Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Cargill Inc
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Mann Packing Co. Inc.
- Omega Protein Corp.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Tate & Lyle Plc
- The Kroger Co.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
- Botanical Extracts Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - The botanical extracts market has the potential to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%.
- Seeds Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 - The seeds market has the potential to grow by USD 21.71 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.10%.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Soy protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wheat protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pea protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
SOURCE Technavio
