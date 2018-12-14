Plant Biotechnology Services in North America by Type, and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis, 2017

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Biotechnology Services in North America by Type (Genomics, Analytical Chemistry, Cellular Imaging, Forage Analysis, and Transformation Services), and End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceuticals Companies, and Biotechnology Companies) - Global Opportunity Analysis, 2017

This study focusses upon biotechnology services in North America for plant or agriculture-based studies. The report is segmented on the basis of type of services into genomics services, and transformation services. The genomics services considered in the report include sanger sequencing, SSR marker analysis, transcriptome analysis using microarray and RNA-seq, Real-Time qRT-PCR, in situ hybridization, RNA isolation, and next-generation sequencing services. Similarly, the transformation services considered in the study include transgenic transformation services in plants and excludes sisgenic services. The report focuses on the revenues generated by major players in North Amercia from the aforementioned services. The top players considered in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, and Eurofins Scientific SE.

Key Segments:

By Type of Services
Genomics Services
Analytical Chemistry
Cellular Imaging
Forage Analysis
Transformation Services

By End User
Research Institutes
Pharmaceuticals Companies
Biotechnology Companies

Plant Biotechnology Services in North America by Type, and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis, 2017

