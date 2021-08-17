Plant Factory Market worth $172.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Plant Factory Market by Growing System (Soil-based, Non-soil-based, and Hybrid), Facility Type (Greenhouses, Indoor Farms, Other Facility Types), Light Type, Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Flowers & Ornamentals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Plant Factory Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 121.8 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 172.5 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Plant factories have evolved considerably and are equipped with technologies for climate control, supplemental lighting, irrigation control, and material handling, among others. These control systems regulate internal conditions such as temperature, humidity levels, light intensity, and communication technologies for remotely monitoring the plant factory parameters. Since the early 1980s, this industry began to gain importance among growers, majorly due to the unmatched yield obtained from this technology. The recent advances in urban farming and the emergence of vertical farming technology have further fueled the growth of this market.

The vegetables segment, by crop type, is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Vegetables that can be grown in plant factories include tomatoes, squash, broccoli, artichoke, beans, and peas. A few other vegetables are leafy greens, including spinach, kale, and arugula, and high-producing crops, such as lettuce and cucumber. Vegetables have a relatively short harvest time compared to fruits, which can be further reduced through cultivation in a plant factory. Apart from tomatoes and leafy greens, plant factories are also being adopted for cucumbers and pepper production in recent years. The growth potential for these crops is expected to be high.

The European region dominates the plant factory market with the largest share in 2021.

Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in smart greenhouse horticulture. Countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. Advancement in greenhouse farming has supported the growth of plant factories in Europe.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, AeroFarms (US), BrightFarms (US), Gotham Greens (US), Bowery Farming (US), AppHarvest (US), Plenty Unlimited Inc. (US), Mirai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Kalera (Norway), and Farminova (Turkey).

