Plant Genotyping Equipment Market Worth $895.45 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global plant genotyping equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 895.45 million by 2025 at a 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) techniques have proved to be exceptional tools for identification, assessment, and validation of genetic markers. As a result, they have facilitated the development of array-based genotyping platforms and genome-wide SNP markers.

High-throughput Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) genotyping delivers various benefits over previous marker systems, which include different genotyping systems in order to meet different needs, rapid processing of large populations, and an abundance of markers. Prominent benefits of SNP markers include ease of data management along with cost-effectiveness, speed, and flexibility. Bi-allelic SNP markers create large databases of marker information and the data can be easily merged across groups.

Expansion of SNP genotyping techniques has led to large-scale investment by life science companies to develop genotyping and sophisticated sequencing platforms that leverage recent developments in automation, computer science, and nanotechnology. The genotyping platforms have been highly optimized for cost-effectiveness, robustness, efficiency, and speed. Additionally, many of the approaches are automated, which has enabled to free-up staff from repetitive hands-on work to do more effective functions in applying new tools for breeding applications, integrating phenotype data, and managing and analyzing genotype data.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

From personalized genetic testing to plant biotechnology, the use of SNP genotyping is growing rapidly

SNP is an upcoming area of interest for researchers engaged in genomics and life science studies

The North America plant genotyping equipment market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing research activities in plant genotyping

plant genotyping equipment market is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing research activities in plant genotyping Key industry participants include Illumina, Inc. (U.S.); LGC Limited (UK); and Evogene Ltd. ( Israel ).

Grand View Research has segmented the global plant genotyping equipment market on the basis of equipment, end use, application, and region:

Plant Genotyping Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 - 2025) SNP Genotyping Equipment Real-time PCR Instrument DNA Analyzer Liquid Handler Others

Plant Genotyping Equipment End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 - 2025) Greenhouse Field Laboratory

Plant Genotyping Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 - 2025) Plant Research Breeding Product Development Quality Assessment

Plant Genotyping Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2013 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe U.K. Germany France Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Middle East & Africa South America Brazil



