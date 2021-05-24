Plant Nanny² Relaunch to Help Users Track Their Daily Water Intake

Upon registration, the user needs to input some personal information such as height, weight and activity levels. Plant Nanny² will then recommend the daily water intake and send alerts to remind the user to drink water. By drinking, the user also waters the app's plant. When the user achieves that objective, the plant will look happy, indicating the user is adequately hydrated. But if the user somehow skips a drink, the plant will be sad and become depressed if not watered regularly.

Plant Nanny² has rapidly gained popularity, especially in the U.S. Only one year after its launch, the app has amassed over five million fans globally, with American users accounting for 25% of the total. Its U.S. fan base continues to amplify, showing a significant 30% increase this year to date.

Fourdesire is now relaunching Plant Nanny² with premium features. Users can subscribe to the new daily hydration plan, an ads-free version that enables them to create and grow their own customized plant with unique personality and dialogue pop-ups.

"Users particularly like our super cute plants and having the ability to customize certain features," Wei-Fan Chen, CEO and founder of Fourdesire, explained. "That is why, this time, we're focusing our efforts on developing an upgraded Plant Nanny² to offer even more customization and visually appealing plants. We hope this will encourage users to drink more water and live a healthy life."

Fourdesire is offering a free, seven-day trial for the enhanced wellness app, which will be available for download on Google Play and in the App Store from May 24 onward.

The relaunch comes just a few months after the Taiwanese developer announced their surpassing 30 million downloads earlier this year.

