Plant Vogtle employees donate more than 7,000 toys for Augusta-area children

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, employees at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, Georgia, donated more than 7,000 toys to the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to aid children in need in Augusta and surrounding communities.

This year's donation marks Plant Vogtle's largest ever contribution to the Toys for Tots Program.

Vogtle employees with Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, Bechtel, Richmond County Constructors, Williams, Westinghouse, North America's building trades unions and the Augusta Building Trades Council donated the toys, which were loaded onto trucks at the Vogtle site Dec. 14 by representatives of the U.S. Marine Corps and site workers.

A monetary donation of more than $42,000 was also presented to the Augusta Toys for Tots program on behalf of Georgia Power, Southern Nuclear, Bechtel, North America's building trades unions and the Augusta Building Trades Council.

"It's important for us to help our neighbors improve their lives, and make our communities better because we're here," said Vogtle 3 & 4 Construction Senior Vice President Glen Chick.

In addition to the Toys for Tots program, Vogtle employees have contributed their time and resources to benefit other community initiatives in 2018. Earlier this year, employees raised more than $100,000 for The Lydia Project, which supports female cancer patients being treated in the Augusta area by paying basic expenses such as transportation to cancer treatment, utilities, rent and medical supplies. Vogtle employees also raised $83,500 to help local military veterans and their families through the Augusta Warrior Project, which helps veterans with housing, employment and education.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.5 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is consistently recognized by J.D. Power and Associates as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power

Related Links

http://www.georgiapower.com

