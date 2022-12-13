PlantArcBio and Rallis (a TATA enterprise) Announce Excellent Results in Drought Tolerance and Yield Increase in Maize (Corn) Trials

Furthermore, under standard (non-dry) conditions, apparent positive visual indications of cob yield were obtained, compared to the control plants in relation to some of the plants in which the company's genes were integrated.

"We are excited to report these positive results which are a breakthrough in drought tolerance trait for corn, the world's largest agricultural crop." Said Dr. Dror Shalitin, CEO of PlantArcBio, "The results show extraordinary ability of the genes we discovered to significantly increase the yield of corn under drought conditions. Our findings address global climate change challenges, most importantly drought and desertification, and the growing global need for food security.

Dr. Shalitin added: "In addition, the results strongly demonstrate the efficacy of the unique Direct-in-Plants (DIP™) platform developed by the company to discover novel genes, in a fast and significantly lower cost method, compared to computational computerized theoretical discovery platforms. We consider Rallis as a long-term strategic partner and look forward to expanding our collaboration in Asia, and work together to develop and commercialize the genes in additional territories via partnerships."

"Rallis is committed to provide solutions to farmers through science. We are delighted at the opportunity to develop a solution for drought in one of the key global crops – maize." Said Vairamani Ramanathan, Chief - Technology & Innovation, Crop Care & Seeds at Rallis "PlantArcBio and Rallis have worked very closely in a seamless manner to sift through the gene options, creating events containing different genes, evaluating them using lab assays and containment facilities. We are committed to evaluating these events thoroughly under field conditions and identifying the best solution for the maize farmers to tackle the drought stress. We are hopeful that climate resilience being a major theme in agriculture, we will be able to obtain the necessary policy support to further advance our technology".

It should be noted that previous experiments carried out as part of the collaboration at the various stages of development, starting from the germination stage of the seeds, and including drought experiments in pots, also showed positive results.

In light of these results, Rallis intends to continue the development process, including the integration of the best performing genes into its elite corn varieties, and to conduct field trials to test the corn drought tolerance and the potential to increase crop yield.

In addition, based on such positive results, the parties intend to jointly approach leading global seed companies, to collaborate on development, licensing and commercialization of the genes identified as successful.

According to public reports, maize is the leading cereal in terms of production volume and is expected to become the most widely grown crop in the coming decade in the world, with estimated growing area of 196 million hectares, and production estimated at about one billion tons per year. The U.S., Brazil, and Argentina grow about 45% of the crop in their territory, while in these countries about 90% of the corn is genetically modified to improve various traits. The global corn seed market was valued at about US$25 billion in 2018.

The continued growth in world population is causing an increasing demand for food, alongside a continuous reduction in arable lands for agriculture (which are limited due to urbanization and desertification trends), and trends of climate change that make it difficult to cope with the demand for agricultural production. The combination of these processes creates a constant need to improve crop yields around the world. The drought resistant corn developed by the companies is clearly addressing this need.

These positive results, as well as former positive results published by PlantArcBio in relation to various genes, further validate its DIP™ unique gene discovery process, directly from any source in nature.

This collaborative project between PlantArcBio and Rallis is supported by the India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technological Innovation Fund (I4F), a cooperation platform between the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India (GITA – Global Innovation & Technology Alliance – the nodal agency in India), and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), Government of Israel, to promote facilitate and support joint Industrial R&D projects between companies from India and Israel, which would lead to successful commercialization and benefit for both countries. Both companies are grateful for this support.

About PlantArcBio

PlantArcBio Ltd. (TASE:PLNT) is an Ag-biotech company engaged in research and development in the field of gene discovery and biological components for improving plant traits, intended primarily for use in the agricultural industry, with a vision of enhancing global food security and supporting sustainable agriculture.

Using DIP™ - a unique process it has developed to discover genes that enhance various target traits desired for selected plant varieties - the company detects new genes that have beneficial effects on plants, such as insect resistance, improved yield, drought resistance and herbicide tolerance.

PlantArcBio's portfolio comprises a range of products in various stages of research and development, under three product families: (1) Development of RNAi-based products (biological molecules), including pest control and crop enhancement solutions - an area in which PlantArcBio is one of the leading companies In the world; (2) Discovering genes for the seed industry to enhance desirable traits in plants; (3) Discovering and using genes for the cannabis industry, through holdings in Targene (together with cannabis company Seach Medical Group).

PlantArcBio's global strategic partners include ICL, Gadot-Agro, KWS – a leading American seed company, TMG in Brazil, Bio-ceres in Argentina, Rallis (a subsidiary of TATA) in India, and another American seed company.

For more information: [email protected]

About Rallis

Rallis India Ltd. is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$ 128 billion Tata Group. It is one of India's leading Agro Sciences Companies, with more than 160 years of experience in servicing Rural Markets and with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. Rallis is known for its deep understanding of Indian Agriculture, sustained contact with farmers, quality agrochemicals, seeds, branding & marketing expertise along with its strong product portfolio. Rallis has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies. Rallis is also known for its manufacturing capabilities and ability to develop new processes and formulations, hence is considered a preferred partner for contract manufacturing by leading global corporations.

For more information: https://www.rallis.com/contact-us

Forward Looking statement

it should be clarified that the results of such trials constitute only a milestone in the research and development stage and do not indicate certainty in the completion of the research and development processes that are the subject of collaboration and the maturation of a potential commercial product in Asia or elsewhere in the world. The completion of the research and development processes that are the subject of the collaboration depends, inter alia, on the continued formulation of the various findings that will be obtained in the framework of the collaboration (including negative results that may be obtained within their framework), delays in the licensing required for the development of a potential product, continued collaboration by the parties, as well as the possibility of contracting with seed companies outside of Asia and the findings that will be formulated in the varieties of those companies; It should also be clarified that the company's assessments regarding the expected commercialization and potential royalties are forward-looking information within the meaning of the Israeli Securities Law, 5728-1968. Such estimates are based on estimates, data and targets that the Company has at the time of the report. These assessments may be realized partially or differently (even materially) than estimated, inter alia, for reasons that are independent of the companies, including as a result of delays in obtaining the required regulatory approvals, negative results later in the development stages, delays in their completion, continued collaboration, engagements in collaboration in additional territories, achievement of market shares in accordance with objectives, etc.

