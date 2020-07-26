Plantations International 2020 Phuket, Thailand Hospitality Golf Challenge

BANGKOK, July 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantations International in connection with Asean Events and Fore Management is very pleased to be the title sponsor of the 2020 Phuket Hospitality Golf Challenge .

Plantations International

The event will take place at the award-winning Laguna Golf Phuket on Thursday 22nd October 2020 and it will host hospitality and Service Industry professionals from Phuket as well as the rest of Thailand and the region. The atmosphere will be fun yet competitive, with teams battling for bragging rights as the best hospitality golfers in the region. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Laguna Children's First Fund.

Plantations International sees this Charity Golf Tournament as a great way to partner up with local events businesses in Thailand and give back to the community, and being the only event of its kind, it is the ideal networking opportunity for local hoteliers, restaurateurs, landlords, club owners and others involved in the hospitality service industry to come together in a relaxed environment.

The Laguna Golf Phuket is an 18-hole, par-71 golf course, set within the world-renowned Laguna Phuket Resort, the redesigned golf course has been recently upgraded to reach world-class standards. The layout is playable yet truly challenging golf course for enthusiasts of all abilities.

The organizers, Mark Cameron of Asean Events and Chris Watson of FORE Management Group, said, "This year has been especially trying for many companies and individuals in Thailand and it is with great pleasure we have secured the Title Sponsorship of the event by such a well-established international company. Plantations International are a perfect partner for a golfing event with their Agroforestry business model background. As an end product of the event experience, raising funds for local children's charities – The Charity being supported is the Laguna Children's First Fund – is a great way for them to give back to the community which has struggled this past year."

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a multinational plantation management company whose specialty is in providing sustainable agribusiness products and services for its clients. From the pre-conceptual planning stages to harvesting and marketing the final products. In Asia, Plantation International specializes in the cultivation and management of Agarwood, Durian and Mango Trees as well as other short term rotation crops.

Plantations International currently has two offices in Thailand, its main administrative headquarters are located in Thailand's capital city of Bangkok and its Plantation Management offices are located in Si Racha, Chonburi where all plantation management and monitoring take place.

Plantations International Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Marvin Lee

Director of Communications

Plantations International Limited

Office: +852 5808 3775

Email: [email protected]

http://www.plantationsinternational.com

