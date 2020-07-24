Plantations International Thailand Fishing Tournament

BANGKOK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plantations International Co. Limited in Thailand who is part of the Plantations International Group of companies is very pleased to announce that it sponsoring The 2020 Chon Buri, Thailand Fishing Tournament .

The two-day event will be held at the JM Fishing Park, Laem Chabang over the weekend of the 29-30 of August 2020. First-place winner will receive 30,000 Baht and a weekend for two at the Banyan Tree Resort in Phuket. Other prizes will be given for largest fish and most diverse species caught.

About Plantations International

Plantations International is a multinational plantation management company whose specialty is in providing sustainable agribusiness products and services for its clients. From the pre-conceptual planning stages to harvesting and marketing the final products. In Asia, Plantation International specializes in the cultivation and management of Agarwood, Durian and Mango Trees.

Plantations International Media Contact

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Marvin Lee

Director of Communications

Plantations International Limited

Office: +852 5808 3775

Email: [email protected]

http://www.plantationsinternational.com

