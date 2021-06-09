PlantFuel® signs an agreement to partner with Amazon's Launchpad Program

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE: FUEL) (OTC: BLLXF) (FSE: BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") announces that its PlantFuel brand has signed an agreement with Amazon's Launchpad, Amazon's program to empower innovative new brands, to launch its revolutionary new line of plant-based supplements and nutritional products.

PlantFuel® was founded by Brad Pyatt, a nutrition industry veteran and former NFL athlete, who is bringing the next big thing to sports nutrition and plant-based consumers.

"We are excited to announce our acceptance into Amazon's Launchpad program, which we believe will enable us to reach a broader audience, introduce much-needed alternatives to current whey-based supplements and solidify PlantFuel® as a category leader in performance nutrition," comments Pyatt. "After our initial conversations with Amazon's Launchpad, the interest was high on both sides to introduce our innovative plant-based products to millions of Amazon's customers who are looking for premium nutrition but may not have found much in the plant-based space, until now."

"As the founder of PlantFuel, my mission was simple: to create a new frontier in plant-based supplement initiatives by expanding the current landscape with the ingredient technologies. We are only using the latest, greatest innovations for our wellness platform," confirms Pyatt. "Our team of leading physicians and formulators has worked for years to bridge the gap between traditional sports nutrition and plant-based ingredients. Until now, no plant-based products could match what the sports nutrition category was doing. Our trailblazing line of plant-based sports nutrition supplements solves this dilemma, finally giving athletes and consumers effective plant-based sports nutrition products to maximize peak performance."

Amazon Launchpad's Magdalena Jedlinski echoes the sentiments by adding, "Amazon's Launchpad is excited to partner with Brad Pyatt and the team PlantFuel® to bring premium, plant-based nutrition to our customers. Amazon Launchpad is dedicated to empowering startups and innovative brands to grow in Amazon's store and we believe that PlantFuel® is a great addition to our portfolio of brands. We look forward to helping PlantFuel® introduce their plant-fueled products for our customers who are looking to make a switch to plant-based nutrition."

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company managed by a group of successful entrepreneurs who have extensive experience in the areas of consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. FUEL is a CPG life science company focused on the plant-based foods and supplements industry. https://plantfuel.com/

About Amazon Launchpad

With Amazon Launchpad, startups and other small businesses and new brands can overcome many of the challenges associated with launching new products by leveraging Amazon's marketing tools, ecommerce expertise, and fulfillment network, while receiving unique merchandising opportunities, curated webinars, content creation tools, AWS credits, and more. Launchpad also helps brands take advantage of all that Amazon offers to help small businesses grow, including new pilot programs, promotions, and events. Launchpad then makes it easier for customers to discover these brands with a dedicated shopping destination. To learn more about the Amazon Launchpad program, visit www.amazon.com/launchpad/signup . To shop the Amazon Launchpad store, visit www.amazon.com/launchpad

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews .

