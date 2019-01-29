NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaque Psoriasis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027



Epidemiologists forecast an increase in the one-year diagnosed prevalent cases of plaque psoriasis in the 7MM, from 16,030,747 cases in 2017 to 18,413,814 cases in 2027, at an AGR of 1.49% during the forecast period. Plaque psoriasis is not a life-threatening condition, but does have a significant impact on the patients' quality of life. Plaque psoriasis is often accompanied by one or more comorbidities, and frequently patients are stigmatized and excluded from social participation.



Plaque psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated skin disease characterized by red, flaky patches that are itchy and sometimes painful.Psoriasis can occur on any area of the body such as the scalp, hands, and feet.



There are several different types of psoriasis-plaque psoriasis, inverse psoriasis, guttate psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, erythrodermic psoriasis, and nail psoriasis-and they tend to occur in different areas of the body.Psoriatic plaques are formed due to an increased production of skin cells; normally the process to make and replace skin cells takes three to four weeks, but in psoriasis patients the process takes only a few days.



The cause of plaque psoriasis is not known, but is thought to have a link to a problem in the immune system.



Plaque psoriasis, referred to as psoriasis in this report, is usually diagnosed by the look and distribution of plaques, and sometimes a small biopsy of the skin may be sent for analysis under the microscope.No cure for plaque psoriasis exists; however, treatments to ameliorate symptoms and appearance of skin are widely available.



Other burdens associated with plaque psoriasis are socioeconomic ones, as patients can face elevated economic burden for treatment expenses and income lost due to disability, depending on the severity of the condition.



The "Plaque Psoriasis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2027", report provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of plaque psoriasis in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the one-year diagnosed prevalent cases of plaque psoriasis segmented by sex and age (beginning at 18 years and ending at ?80 years) in these markets.



Additionally the one-year diagnosed prevalent cases of plaque psoriasis are segmented into cases with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and by severity.



