Plarium Launches 'Mech Arena: Robot Showdown' On iOS And Android Mobile Devices

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium Global Ltd. , a developer and publisher of mobile and PC games with more than 390 million users worldwide, has announced the global launch of Mech Arena: Robot Showdown for iOS and Android devices. Mech Arena is a 5 vs. 5 multiplayer mech shooter mobile game made for every type of gamer. The gameplay offers engaging, skill-based competitive battles brought to life through vibrant high-quality 3D graphics.

Mech Arena: Robot Showdown launches with dozens of weapons and mechs to choose from, each with customized special abilities for endless combinations for every new challenge. Players can form teams with other players and help one another dominate lightning-fast control point capture matches or brutal team deathmatch battles across 23 unique maps. From lightning-quick matchmaking to instant respawn, players are never side-lined from the action.

"We designed Mech Arena: Robot Showdown from the ground-up to be an accessible and balanced pick-up-and-play shooter on mobile for all ages and skill levels," said Aviram Steinhart, CEO of Plarium. "Casual shooter fans looking to play a few quick rounds can jump right into the action. They'll be able to have fun battling with different weapons, maps, and mech customizations, without committing to serious competitive play against more dedicated players."

Mech Arena: Robot Showdown key features include:

Mechs for Every Play Style: Mech Arena launches with 15 Robot Mechs, each with their own statistics, special abilities, two weapon mounts, and unique balance of speed, firepower and armor to support hundreds of different strategies and play styles.

launches with 15 Robot Mechs, each with their own statistics, special abilities, two weapon mounts, and unique balance of speed, firepower and armor to support hundreds of different strategies and play styles. Four Competitive Gameplay Modes: Mech Arena players can choose from four competitive gameplay modes split across Tournaments and Quick Matches including 5 vs. 5 and 2 vs. 2 Deathmatch, 5 vs. 5 Control Point Capture, and Custom Matches.

players can choose from four competitive gameplay modes split across Tournaments and Quick Matches including 5 vs. 5 and 2 vs. 2 Deathmatch, 5 vs. 5 Control Point Capture, and Custom Matches. 39 Upgradable Weapons: From mortars, railguns, stasis beams, and homing missiles, Mech Arena launches with over 39 upgradable weapons each with their own unique strength and weaknesses depending on the map you're playing.

From mortars, railguns, stasis beams, and homing missiles, launches with over 39 upgradable weapons each with their own unique strength and weaknesses depending on the map you're playing. 23 Unique and Immersive Maps: From the sands of Paradise Plaza and the neon streets of Forbidden City, to frozen glaciers and even outer space, Mech Arena provides maps supporting 3-minute play sessions to longer, more tactical matches.

Mech Arena: Robot Showdown is now available for users around the globe in English, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), Russian, Spanish, and Turkish. Players can download the title on the Apple App Store and Google Play .

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 390 million hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes over 20 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Vikings: War of Clans, Lost Island: Blast Adventure, and the Stormfall franchise. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Plarium employs more than 1,600 specialists at its headquarters and across eight offices and development studios in Europe and the United States. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play , our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

SOURCE Plarium Global

