Plasterboard Market in APAC is Set to Grow by USD 2.94 billion During 2021-2025|Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8%|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd., China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Fletcher Building Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Knauf Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., USG Boral, and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rapid urbanization coupled with rising construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Plasterboard Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation

The plasterboard market in APAC is segmented as below:

End-user

o Residential

o Non-residential

o China

o Australia

o South Korea (Republic of Korea)

o Rest Of APAC

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70333

Plasterboard Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the plasterboard market in APAC provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd., China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Fletcher Building Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Knauf Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., USG Boral, and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Plasterboard Market in APAC size

Plasterboard Market in APAC trends

Plasterboard Market in APAC industry analysis

The expansion in the retail landscape is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, Volatility in raw material prices and the presence of various local vendors may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the plasterboard market in APAC are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Plasterboard Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the plasterboard market in APAC growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the plasterboard market in APAC size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plasterboard market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the plasterboard market in APAC vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025.

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Australia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BGC ( Australia ) PTY Ltd.

) PTY Ltd. China National Building Material Co. Ltd.

Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Fletcher Building Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Knauf Gips KG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

USG Boral

Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

