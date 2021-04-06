Plasterboard Market in APAC is Set to Grow by USD 2.94 billion During 2021-2025|Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8%|Technavio
Apr 06, 2021, 01:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The plasterboard market in APAC set to grow by USD 2.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during 2021-2025. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd., China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Fletcher Building Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Knauf Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., USG Boral, and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rapid urbanization coupled with rising construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Plasterboard Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation
The plasterboard market in APAC is segmented as below:
- End-user
o Residential
o Non-residential
- Geography
o China
o Australia
o South Korea (Republic of Korea)
o Rest Of APAC
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70333
Plasterboard Market in APAC 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the plasterboard market in APAC provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd., China National Building Material Co. Ltd., Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Fletcher Building Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Knauf Gips KG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., USG Boral, and Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Plasterboard Market in APAC size
- Plasterboard Market in APAC trends
- Plasterboard Market in APAC industry analysis
The expansion in the retail landscape is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, Volatility in raw material prices and the presence of various local vendors may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the plasterboard market in APAC are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market- The building-integrated photovoltaic skylights market is segmented by end-user (commercial, residential, and industrial), panel type (crystalline panel and thin-film panel), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market- The plumbing fixtures and fittings market is segmented by application (FoTW and BTW), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and key vendors. Download FREE Sample Report
Plasterboard Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the plasterboard market in APAC growth during the next five years.
- Estimation of the plasterboard market in APAC size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the plasterboard market in APAC
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the plasterboard market in APAC vendors.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025.
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segment
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Australia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd.
- China National Building Material Co. Ltd.
- Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Fletcher Building Ltd.
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Knauf Gips KG
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- USG Boral
- Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Download FREE Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/plasterboard-market-in-apac-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article