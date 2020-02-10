Plastic Antioxidants Market to Reach ~US$ 1.4 Bn by 2027; Massive Growth Potential and Robust CAGR Aids the Influx of New Players in Global Market - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by plethora of factors, plastic antioxidants market is set to offer a substantial deal of opportunities to the players. Especially the growing demand for plastic antioxidants by automotive, aerospace, packaging, and construction industry has been at the forefront in the list of drivers responsible for the growth of global plastic antioxidants market, says a study by Transparency Market Research. As per the report the market is anticipated to witness a robust 6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. At this rate, the global plastic antioxidants market is projected to be valued at US$1.4 bn by 2027 from a valuation of US$ 0.807 bn in 2018. Vis-à-vis volume, the plastic antioxidants market recorded sales of approximately 274 thousand tons in 2018.

"As an industrialist, reliability of the products is highly important. It is because of this benefit, customers remain attached to a business. Since plastic antioxidants restricts the oxidation of plastic products, majority of the businesses in the domain are adopting these antioxidants. This hiked demand and highly accepted adoption by the players has become the prime factor responsible for the growth of global plastic antioxidants market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027" –Transparency Market Research.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35417

Key Findings in the Plastic Antioxidants Market Study

Automotive industry is expected to emerge as the leading end-user in the global plastic antioxidants market. This dominance is the result of the growing demand for enhancing the polymers used in the manufacturing of the vehicles. Since, majority of the car interiors and exteriors are made by polymers these days, the manufacturers are in hot pursuit for a solution that can keep the vehicle in factory condition for a longer duration.

industry is expected to emerge as the leading end-user in the global plastic antioxidants market. This dominance is the result of the growing demand for enhancing the polymers used in the manufacturing of the vehicles. Since, majority of the car interiors and exteriors are made by polymers these days, the manufacturers are in hot pursuit for a solution that can keep the vehicle in factory condition for a longer duration. Application of PVC like stabilized propylene in construction industry is one of the largest grossing segment for the players of global plastic antioxidants market. This is because the construction industry is investing a massive amount in PVC for fitting pipes, ducts, and cables across the building. These investments are making PVC as the material of choice, when it comes to make higher profit in global plastic antioxidants market.

Explore the actionable insights from the report on global plastic antioxidants market available under the title: Plastic Antioxidants Market (Type: Phenolics, Phosphites, Amines, Thioesters, and Blends; Application: PP, PE, PVC, PS, ABS, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-antioxidants-market.html

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market: Key Drivers

As mentioned earlier, the global plastic antioxidants market is driven by myriad of factors. However, the major factors responsible for the growth of the market is the growing demand for antioxidants in polymer manufacturing industry. This demand is to cater to the growing need of enhancing the shelf life of the polymers. Moreover, extensive use of antioxidants in the production of propylene that is further used in manufacturing of housing lamps, car bumpers, hot-cases, and instrument panels, also propels the growth of the global plastic antioxidants market from 2019 to 2027 quotes the Transparency Market Research's report.

Some more drivers of the global plastic antioxidants market are:

Growing demand by automotive industry to protect the body and instrumental panels of the vehicles is projected to boost the growth.

to protect the body and instrumental panels of the vehicles is projected to boost the growth. Improving the quality of packaging products to develop a reliable packaging solution is also a major growth driving factor responsible for the escalated growth of global plastic antioxidants market during the estimated time-frame.

Major Challenges in Global Plastic Antioxidants Market

Although the report provides the readers with positive aspects of the global plastic antioxidants market, it also enlightens the businesses with the major challenges that can impede the growth of the market. The insights from the report can help the readers to understand the ongoing trends and help them derive strategies that can back their decision for a better future in the global plastic antioxidants market. Some of the major challenges that might impact the growth of market are mentioned below:

The global plastic antioxidants market is largely surrounded by the health hazards. There are reported cases of several respiratory issues that are the result of inhaling these antioxidants by the users. Moreover, there are numerous incidences where extensive exposure these chemicals have resulted in serious conditions such as pulmonary cancer, never damage, and several kidney diseases. As a result of these challenges the customers might shift towards non-plastic polymers which might impact the growth of global plastic antioxidants market adversely.

However, to overcome the above mentioned challenges, the players are putting a massive amount in research and development so as to develop an antioxidant that has less adverse effect on the users. This might help the global plastic antioxidants market to maintain the pace of its growth over the duration of 2019 to 2027.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/35417

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market: Regional Analysis

Europe shall continue to dominate the global plastic antioxidants market in terms of geography. The dominance is the result of proactive operations of several prominent players of the plastic antioxidants market in this regions. Germany in particular is expected to be the most lucrative country in Europe due to the presence of several automotive businesses.

shall continue to dominate the global plastic antioxidants market in terms of geography. The dominance is the result of proactive operations of several prominent players of the plastic antioxidants market in this regions. in particular is expected to be the most lucrative country in due to the presence of several automotive businesses. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the most promising region in the global plastic antioxidants market due to extensive use of plastic products in countries like India , China , and Thailand . Moreover, stringent government regulations to ensure the reduction in the plastic waste in India is also making Asia Pacific as a promising region for the players of global plastic antioxidants market during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.

Analyze plastic antioxidants market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study.

Competitive Landscape

The report by Transparency Market Research help the businesses to understand the dynamics of the global plastic antioxidants market. This insight help the player to ensure a sustainable future for the players and help them generate more profit in estimated time-frame. However, as per the report the global market for plastic antioxidants is moderately fragmented. This is because, the prominent players hold approximately 32% of total share of the global plastic antioxidants market.

However, this prominence of the established players can quite troublesome for the new players that are willing to enter the global plastic antioxidants market. To withstand this degree of the competition, the new players are adopting mergers, partnerships, and collaborations as their resort to have a sustainable future during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

The global plastic antioxidants market is segmented on the basis of:

Plastic Antioxidants Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

Phenolics

Phosphites

Amines

Thioesters

Blends

Plastic Antioxidants Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

PP

PE

PVC

PS

ABS

Others

Plastic Antioxidants Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2019-2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Injection Molded Plastics Market - Global injection molded plastics market estimated to surpass us$ 410 billion by 2027. Injection is the leading manufacturing process used for molded plastics accounting for close to 50% of all the molded plastics in 2018.

Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers Market - The hindered amine light stabilizers market is estimated to grow at a moderate CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the increasing adoption of industrial and architectural coatings wherein hindered amine light stabilizers are used.

Plastics Market for Electrical Appliances - Global production of plastic stood at 322 million tons in 2015 and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6% to 7% by 2020. On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the fastest growing regional and was 2/3rd of the total revenue in 2017. The revenue share of the region was more than 50%.

UV Absorbers Market - The UV absorbers market is estimated to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to the soaring demand for UV absorbers used in the production of paints and coatings that are employed in the automobile sector.

Wire & Cable Plastics Market - Wire & cable plastics market to reach a valuation of ~us$ 15 bn by 2027 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027. In 2018

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research