Plastic Caps Market to Grow Rapidly Owing to Increasing Demand for Food & Beverages and Bottled Water By 2028: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plastic Caps Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for food and beverages and bottled water. Plastic caps are seals of the containers that have an inscription of beverage or food brand. Available in wide range of shapes, sizes, and colors, these are used in products like beverage bottles, shipping containers, etc. Plastic caps are not only limited to the beverage bottles but also available in medical and electronic supplies. Salt and spices containers also use plastic caps for releasing specific amount of content at a time. The major drivers of market are increasing popularity of plastic caps in containers with a septic carton, gable top, stand up pouches and technological innovations like push-button (tamper-evident opening). Moreover, growing research and development activities in the domain for unique and economic products is also driving the market growth. However, strict regulations for the caps and closures like reduction in controlling the production of plastic is negatively affecting the plastic caps market.

One of the major trends in the market is explosive demand for foods products and developing food and beverage industry. Furthermore, emphasis on manufacturing lightweight products for reducing prices and achieving sustainability is yet another trend in the market. Increasing application in food industry is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market. Plastic caps market is categorized on the basis of product type, container type, technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of product type, market is divided into dispensing caps, screw-on caps, and others. Screw-on caps segment is expected to lead the market in the coming years due to increasing use by industries. Screw-on caps offer effective closure that is compatible with the contents inside.

Based on container type, plastic caps market is divided into metal, glass and plastic. Plastic segment is predicted to hold larger share of the market since plastic containers are light in weight and cost-effective. In terms of technology, the market is bifurcated into injection molding, compression molding, and post-mold TE band. Injection molding is expected to be the rapidly growing segment in market since they are ideal for high volume goods that require tight packaging. Injection molding is cost-efficient, has quick turnaround time, and requires minimal finishing work for the final product. On the basis of end user, plastic cap market is divided into pharmaceutical and healthcare, food and beverages, homecare and personal care, and others. Food and beverage segment lead the market owing to the explosive demand for variety foods due to growing population.

Geographically, plastic caps market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to dominate market owing to developing food and beverage industry and increase in demand for polymer. Middle East & Africa is also expected to grow progressively owing to growing importance of polymer and plastic. The key players in plastic caps market include BERICAP holdings, Amcor, Crown Holdings, Closure Systems International, Siligan Holdings, Global Closure Systems, Reynolds Group Holdings, Oriental Containers, Guala Closures Group, Pelliconi, Premier Vinyl Solution, Blackhawk Molding Company Incorporated, and Berry Plastics among others. The global Plastic Caps market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and the analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Plastic Caps from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Plastic Caps market.

Leading players of Plastic Caps including:

CSI



Bericap



Berry Plastics



ALPLA



THC



Silgan



Crown



GCS



Aptar Group



Oriental Containers



Mold Rite Plastics



Blackhawk Molding



Mocap



Zijiang



Jinfu



ZhongFu

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

PP Caps



PE Caps



Other Materials

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Beverage Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Personal Care Products



Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

