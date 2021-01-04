Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Expands Scope of Businesses in eCommerce Industry to Deliver Sustainable Packaging Solutions: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of packaging companies are leaning on plastic corrugated packaging for meeting their customers' needs of sustainable solutions. The focus on reducing packaging waste on one hand spurs the popularity of plastic corrugated packaging since it is reusable. Further, industries prefer plastic corrugated packaging that is spill proof, offers high barrier protection, and more durable. In particular, the uptake of the corrugated packaging in food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries are attracted by its versatility and environmental friendliness.

Over the years, more industries are joining the fray in adopting plastic corrugated packaging solutions. The demand in the plastic corrugated packaging has also gained momentum on the back of strides made by eCommerce sector and advances made in digital printing technologies.

Among the various materials, polyethylene segment holds a sizable share and is projected to generate substantive revenues by 2030 end. During the forecast period of 2020 – 2028, the global plastic corrugated packaging market is projected to clock a steady CAGR.

Key Findings of Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market Study

Packaging Players See Massive Potential Revenues in Food and Beverages Industry

The rise in consumer preference of ready-to-eat food products is a key trend in the F&B industry. Thus, packaging companies who are keen on offering sustainable solutions to food companies and food services brands promote plastic corrugated packaging. The salient features that attract F&B brands are the role of packaging in ensuring food quality and environmental-friendliness. Companies in the plastic corrugated packaging are adopting materials that have high barrier protection characteristics, such as moisture resistance and leakage safety.

Burgeoning e-Commerce Sector Spurs Revenue Prospects

Over the past few years, the demand for consumable and retail products has been proliferating on the back of a thriving e-Commerce sector in various parts of the world. This has also propelled vast potential opportunity for manufacturers of plastic corrugated packaging. e-Commerce companies are increasingly leaning on reducing the carbon footprint of the packaging they use for their buyers and end-consumers. This has brought plastic corrugated packaging to the fore. Prominent e-Commerce companies are seeking to do away with the use of single-use plastics. This has also fueled the prospects in the plastic corrugated packaging market.

Brands Looking for Solidifying Consumer Connect Pin High Hopes

Retail brands find plastic corrugated packaging an excellent option for consumer engagement. Digital printing technologies have further expanded their option for attractive graphic designs and branding opportunities. In particular, pharmaceutical industry has been reaping the benefits of plastic corrugated packaging. The end-use industry is slated to offer incredible avenues to market players in coming few years.

Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market: Key Driving Factors

Focus on product development and diversification spurs research and development by packaging companies

The increasing trend of personalizing packaging solutions in end-use industries expands avenue in the plastic corrugated packaging market

Changing consumer preferences in food and beverage sector and growing disposal incomes boost uptake

Economic and environmental benefits of plastic corrugated packaging fuel adoption

Consumer brands promoting close-loop systems propel demand for reusable corrugated plastic boxes

Plastic Corrugated Packaging Market: Key Market Participants

A prominent presence of domestic players in several regions renders the plastic corrugated packaging market increasingly fragmented. Their relentless urge to solidify their positions in the respective markets ups the ante for incumbent players with global presence.

Some of the leading industry players from all tiers are Androp Packaging, Inc., American Containers, Inc., Technology Container Corp, FLEXcon Company Inc., Söhner Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Dynapac Co. Ltd., and DS Smith Plc.

