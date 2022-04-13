Plastic Crates Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% by 2026 |PE Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Plastic Crates Market in India Analysis Report by Material (PE, PP, PVC, and Others) and End-user (Food and beverages, Industrial, Retail, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/plastic-crates-market-size-in-india-industry-analysis

Plastic Crates Market in India: Drivers & Challenges

Globalization and increasing international trade are the key drivers supporting the plastic crates market growth in India. With the onset of globalization, India has secured unrestricted access to international markets. As per the Government of India Department of Commerce, India's overall exports, merchandise, and services combined, during April 2019-September 2020, will be at $267.21 billion, exhibiting a growth of 1.93% over the same period last year. As a result, India has become one of the fastest-growing as well as the most attractive economies in the world in terms of foreign investments. Simultaneously, the per capita income in India has also nearly tripled in the past decade. Thus, the overall economic growth and the growth in consumer spending have increased the overall volumes of goods being moved within the country as well as internationally. These factors are driving the market growth.

However, increasing plastic waste generation is one of the factors hindering the plastic crates market growth in India. . A high concentration of plastic waste is dumped into the sea or water bodies, which is ingested by aquatic animals. Another major issue in India is the burning of plastic for heating or cooking purposes, which causes toxic emissions. Also, the disposal of plastic waste by burning in open-air pits releases harmful gases such as furan and dioxin. Moreover, with the growing plastic production in India, the country's plastic waste problem is expected to aggravate further. This will be a challenge for the vendors of plastic crates due to the increasing pressure for proper handling of waste generated by plastic processing companies and vendors of plastic crates during the forecast period.

Some of the key Plastic Crates in India Players:

The plastic crates market in India is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality of products and expanding their customer base to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aristoplast Products Pvt. Ltd.

Bright Brothers Ltd.

Brix Industries

Cajon Plast Pvt. Ltd.

Croma Plast Pvt. Ltd.

Esquire Multiplast Pvt. Ltd.

K.M.S. Plastworld Pvt. Ltd.

MPH Group

National Plastics

Nilkamal Ltd.

R.R. Enterprises

Rita International

Samruddhi Industries Ltd.

Signet Group

Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.

Stackol Storage Systems

Sunshine Plastics

Swift Technoplast Private Ltd.

The Supreme Industries Ltd.

VIP Plastics

White Plaast

Plastic Crates Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

PE - size and forecast 2021-2026

PP - size and forecast 2021-2026

PVC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

Industrial - size and forecast 2021-2026

Retail - Size and forecast 2021-2026

Pharmaceutical - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Plastic Crates Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 309.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.65 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aristoplast Products Pvt. Ltd., Bright Brothers Ltd., Brix Industries, Cajon Plast Pvt. Ltd., Croma Plast Pvt. Ltd., Esquire Multiplast Pvt. Ltd., K.M.S. Plastworld Pvt. Ltd., MPH Group, National Plastics, Nilkamal Ltd., R.R. Enterprises, Rita International, Samruddhi Industries Ltd., Signet Group, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd., Stackol Storage Systems, Sunshine Plastics, Swift Technoplast Private Ltd., The Supreme Industries Ltd., VIP Plastics, and White Plaast Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

