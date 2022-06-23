Plastic Fasteners Market by End-user and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Jun 23, 2022, 23:20 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plastic Fasteners Market is segmented by end-user (automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, supermarkets, and others). The market share growth by the automotive will be significant during the forecast period. Plastic fasteners are used as substitutes for metal components in the automotive industry. Plastic fasteners are used to produce lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly automobiles because of the stringent environmental regulations on vehicle emissions. Companies such as Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., BMW AG, Ford Motor Co., and Renault SA are among the top manufacturers of vehicles across the world. These companies have large manufacturing hubs for automotive production in various countries. Such factors constitute the growth of the automotive segment, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The Plastic Fasteners Market value is set to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Moreover, the cost advantages of using plastic fasteners is notably driving the plastic fasteners market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations against the use of plastic may impede market growth.
|
Plastic Fasteners Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 1.83 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, India, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Avery Dennison Corp., Bossard Holding AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MW Industries Inc., Nifco Inc., Nyltite Corp., Penn Engineering, Raygroup SASU, Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd., and Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for plastic fasteners in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Plastic fasteners are used in the automotive industry primarily for their superior properties, such as high tensile strength and stiffness, high creep resistance, and excellent wear resistance. In 2020, the plastic fasteners market in APAC accounted for a significant market share of the global market, which was attributed to the region's rising automotive production and the growing construction industry.
Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our market report covers the following areas:
Growing popularity of lightweight fastener solutions will be one of the key trends of the plastic fasteners market growth during the next few years.
Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Avery Dennison Corp.
- Bossard Holding AG
- Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- MW Industries Inc.
- Nifco Inc.
- Nyltite Corp.
- Penn Engineering
- Raygroup SASU
- Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd.
- Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
The plastic fasteners market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Plastic Fasteners Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic fasteners market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the plastic fasteners market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the plastic fasteners market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic fasteners market vendors
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Avery Dennison Corp.
- Exhibit 49: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bossard Holding AG
- Exhibit 53: Bossard Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Bossard Holding AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Bossard Holding AG - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Bossard Holding AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Bossard Holding AG - Segment focus
- 10.5 Illinois Tool Works Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 MW Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 63: MW Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: MW Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: MW Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Nifco Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Nifco Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Nifco Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Nifco Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: Nifco Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Nyltite Corp.
- 10.9 Penn Engineering
- Exhibit 73: Penn Engineering - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Penn Engineering - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Penn Engineering - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Penn Engineering - Key offerings
- 10.10 Raygroup SASU
- Exhibit 77: Raygroup SASU - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Raygroup SASU - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Raygroup SASU - Key offerings
- 10.11 Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 80: Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Shanghai Yuanmao Fastener Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
- Exhibit 83: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 91: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
Share this article