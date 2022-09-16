Plastic Fillers Market -- APAC to occupy 56% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Global Plastic Fillers Market by Application, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by 5571.52 thousand tons, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Fillers Market 2022-2026

The global plastic fillers market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Established vendors have a vast geographical presence, large production facilities, and significant market shares.

The rivalry among vendors is intense and forces them to adopt pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. The intense competition among vendors poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

The extensive marketing strategies and launch of new products in the domain have routed a major strategy to address the demand from the end-user segments. The vendors are also expected to gain certifications for their products to gain consumer confidence and thereby increase their market share during the forecast period. Technavio identifies BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Calcinor SA, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., GCR Group, Gustav Grolman GmbH and Co. KG, Hoffmann Mineral GmbH, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Lhoist Group, MAHAVEER CERAMIC INDUSTRIES, Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya International AG, Pigmentum s.r.o., Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Standridge Color Corp, and Thiele Kaolin Co. as major market participants.

Although the Stringent environmental regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, concerns related to plastic disposal will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global plastic fillers market is segmented as below:

Application

Inorganic Fillers



Organic Fillers

The market growth in the inorganic fillers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for strong, lightweight materials for automobile parts contributes is driving the growth of the segment.

Type

Automotive



Electrical and Electronics



Building and Construction



Packaging



Others

By type, the market will observe maximum growth in the automotive segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South America

APAC will dominate the market, occupying 56% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the growth in end-user industries such as automotive, manufacturing, industrial, packaging, and others. In addition, increased urbanization and industrialization will also contribute to the growth of the plastic fillers market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our plastic fillers market report covers the following areas:

Plastic Fillers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the plastic fillers market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the plastic fillers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Plastic Fillers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic fillers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plastic fillers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plastic fillers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic fillers market vendors

Related Reports:

Plastic Fillers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2022-2026 5571.52 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Calcinor SA, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., GCR Group, Gustav Grolman GmbH and Co. KG, Hoffmann Mineral GmbH, Imerys S.A., J M Huber Corp., Lhoist Group, MAHAVEER CERAMIC INDUSTRIES, Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya International AG, Pigmentum s.r.o., Quartz Works GmbH, SCR Sibelco NV, Standridge Color Corp, and Thiele Kaolin Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Electrical and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Inorganic fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Inorganic fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Inorganic fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Inorganic fillers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Inorganic fillers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Organic fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Organic fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Organic fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Organic fillers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Organic fillers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Type (thousand t)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 106: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 107: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.4 Cabot Corp.

Exhibit 124: Cabot Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cabot Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cabot Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Cabot Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Calcinor SA

Exhibit 128: Calcinor SA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Calcinor SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Calcinor SA - Key offerings

11.6 Elementis Plc

Exhibit 131: Elementis Plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: Elementis Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Elementis Plc - Key news



Exhibit 134: Elementis Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Elementis Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 136: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

11.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 141: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Hoffmann Mineral GmbH

Exhibit 145: Hoffmann Mineral GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 146: Hoffmann Mineral GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Hoffmann Mineral GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 Imerys S.A.

Exhibit 148: Imerys S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Imerys S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Imerys S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Imerys S.A. - Segment focus

11.11 Minerals Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 152: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Minerals Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Omya International AG

Exhibit 157: Omya International AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Omya International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Omya International AG - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 160: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 161: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 162: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 163: Research methodology



Exhibit 164: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 165: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 166: List of abbreviations

in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio