Plastic Folding Box Manufacturer converts to leading Face Shield Manufacturer

"When the outbreak happened, we had the materials and the equipment to produce face shields, we just needed a good design. Within days, our designers in NY, Montreal and Burlington collaborated to come up with a great design that is efficient to produce using materials we already had in our manufacturing facilities. Our team met with potential users for initial feedback and within a week we were producing in NY and Montreal, shipping product across the US and Canada. Some being sold and some being donated."

The Printex Transparent Packaging shield and strap are a very economical disposable design, likely one of the most affordable disposable shields on the market. It is very lightweight and comfortable made entirely of recyclable materials. Line extensions now include shields for bump caps and hard hats as well as printing brand logos on the shield or head strap.

Subsequent to initially entering the safety shield market, producing its own design, the company has also been producing just the clear shield section for other manufacturers that provide their own head strap and assembly.

About Printex Transparent Packaging <http://www.ptpackaging.com/> -- Brand owners first choice for clear folding cartons. The first in the industry to pioneer sustainable, 50% post consumer recycled PET clear folding cartons, Printex Transparent Packaging focuses on the specialized non-paper packaging converting business including applying clear PET windows to paper folding cartons. Products: Clear folding cartons, Point of purchase Powerchutes, shelf flags, literature holders, clear rigid windows for sbs cartons, set box covers and clear sleeves.

