Plastic Market in Thailand to Increase by USD 8.63 Bn | Featuring Top Vendors including BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., and Huntsman Corp.| Technavio

Key takeaways from Plastic Market in Thailand study

The Plastic Market in Thailand to increase by USD 8.63 billion at 4.72% CAGR between 2021 and 2026

The packaging segment accounted for maximum growth in the market.

Dominant vendors include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., EcoBlue Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., and others.

Vendor Landscape



The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., EcoBlue Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, and Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The vendors in the market compete on the basis of factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution network. While some companies are more specialized than others with respect to particular commodities, others have larger financial resources.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-Users:

Packaging:



During the projection period, the packaging segment's plastic market share will expand significantly in Thailand . Plastic is used to make a variety of items in the packaging industry, including containers, bottles, plastic bags, and more. They're an important aspect of the packaging industry, and most manufacturers utilize them since they're robust and work as a barrier to keep moisture out of the product. During the projection period, such factors are expected to boost the segment's growth.

Electronics and electrical appliances



Construction



Automotive



Others

Plastic Market in Thailand: Growth Drivers and Challenges



The increasing demand for packaging materials is one of the major factors driving the Plastic Market in Thailand to grow. The demand for flexible plastic packaging from hospitals, medicine manufacturers, and personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers is likely to be strong over the forecast period. Plastics are in higher demand in medical devices like testing equipment, ventilators, and syringes, as well as personal protective equipment like masks and face shields. During the projected period, the demand for packaging materials in the healthcare industry is expected to stay stable.

"Although effective waste management will further boost the market growth, the stringent regulations over the usage of plastics", says an analyst at Technavio.

The Plastic Market in Thailand report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast of the Plastic Market in Thailand through 2026?

through 2026? Which are the best segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the Plastic Market in Thailand market?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the Plastic Market in Thailand ?

Plastic Market Scope in Thailand Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.20 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., EcoBlue Ltd., Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd., Siam Cement PCL, and Thai Plastic Industries Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

