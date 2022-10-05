Plastic Packaging Market In Mexico to grow by USD 7.81 Bn in 2026, Key Development to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plastic Packaging Market In Mexico report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the plastic packaging market in Mexico between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.81 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Plastic Packaging Market in Mexico 2022-2026

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The key development and increasing demand for packaged food and beverages are some of the key market drivers. The expansion of vendors' product portfolios and geographic reach is one of the major developments and activities boosting the growth of the plastic packaging industry in Mexico. To achieve the greatest market penetration, vendors are implementing tactics like product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships

The availability of packaging alternatives is one of the major obstacles to the expansion of the plastic packaging market in Mexico. The market for plastic packaging is facing significant challenges as a result of rising environmental concerns and health awareness. As a result, suppliers are emphasizing a variety of replacement materials like glass, board, and paper. Request Free Sample Report.

The plastic packaging market in Mexico report is segmented by Product (Flexible and Rigid) and End-user (Food and beverages, Healthcare, Retail, and Others). Mexico's flexible plastic packaging market share will expand significantly. Flexible packaging's numerous uses in the pharmaceutical, food, beverages and retail industries are credited with the expansion. For instance, it is employed in the pharmaceutical industry's blister packing application. South America will be the leading region with 100% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Plastic Packaging Market Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Altopro SA de CV



Amcor Plc



AptarGroup Inc.



Ball Corp.



Berry Global Inc.



CCL Industries Inc.



Clifton Packaging Group Ltd.



Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH



FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp.



Flexitek de Mexico SA de CV



Fres co System USA Inc.

Inc.

Glenroy Inc.



LANINVER SHC SL

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Download Free Sample Report

Plastic Packaging Market In Mexico Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.95 Regional analysis Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altopro SA de CV, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corp., Flexitek de Mexico SA de CV, Fres co System USA Inc., Glenroy Inc., LANINVER SHC SL, Mondi plc, Phoenix Closures Inc., PO Empaques Flexibles SA de CV, Printpack Inc., SIT Group Spa, Transcontinental Inc., and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

