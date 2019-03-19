NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plastic Pigments Market By Type (Inorganic Pigments & Organic Pigments), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods & Automotive), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05757882/?utm_source=PRN



Global Plastic Pigments Market Overview

Plastic pigments market, globally, is projected to reach $ 15.09 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period from $ 10.01 billion in 2018. High demand for packaging in emerging countries is leading to increased consumption of plastic pigments. Growing demand for plastics in automotive industry, increasing significance of aesthetics in packaging, rising industrialization in emerging economies and high demand for high-performance pigments are expected to drive global plastic pigments market during forecast period.



Based on type, global plastic pigments market has been segmented into inorganic and organic segments.Among these types, organic pigments segment is expected to register fastest growth in global plastic pigments market during the forecast period, whereas inorganic pigments segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to its low cost.



Inorganic pigments have better resistance to sunlight and chemicals, as well as provide superior opacity and durability. They also do not bleach out of the plastics. Based on end-use industry, plastic pigments market, globally, can be categorized into packaging, automotive, consumer goods, and building & construction

Global Plastic Pigments Market Regional Segmentation

Globally, plastic pigments market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia-Pacific plastic pigments market is anticipated to register highest growth during the forecast period, owing to growing packaging industry along with rapid industrialization in the region.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the leading companies operating in global plastic pigments market are Clariant, BASF, DIC, Huntsman, Cabot, LANXESS, Chemour, Heubach, Tronox, Ferro, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global plastic pigments market size.

• To forecast global plastic pigments market based on type, end-use industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global plastic pigments market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global plastic pigments market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for plastic pigments market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of plastic pigments.



Some of the leading players in global plastic pigments market are Clariant, BASF, DIC, Huntsman, Cabot, LANXESS, Chemours, Heubach, Tronox, Ferro, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, The analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, The analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, The analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global plastic pigments market.

The analyst calculated global plastic pigments market size using a top-down approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years.The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Plastic Pigment manufacturers and suppliers

• Plastic Pigment end users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to plastic pigments

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global plastic pigments market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

• Inorganic Pigments

• Organic Pigments

• Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Packaging

• Consumer Goods

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Market, by Region:

• Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

• Europe

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

• North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

• Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies operating in global plastic pigments market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05757882/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

