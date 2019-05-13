Plastic Pipes & Fittings: The Future of the Philippines Market, 2022 -- Shift in Focus from PVC to PE Pipes and Emergence of Bio-Plastics

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Philippines Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Outlook to 2022 - By UPVC, CPVC, PE, PPR and Other Plastic Pipes; By End User Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plastic pipes and fittings market in the Philippines is in its growth stage.

A large number of companies are entering the market especially foreign players apart from expansion of the existing market players with the introduction of new product ranges. Favourable growth drivers such as government policies encouraging construction of housing units, commercial spaces and development of the agriculture sector and promoting irrigation have driven the demand for plastic pipes.



The Philippines Plastic Pipes and Fittings market has registered a constant growth with positive CAGR in last five years (2012-2017).The growth in the market was largely driven by the increasing investments in agriculture and infrastructural projects promoting well-functioning drainage and sewerage systems and also provision of potable water to the population.



Future Projections

The Philippines plastic pipe market is expected to grow at a positive CAGR from 2018-2022. The major growth drivers will be the rise in investment by the government in housing, sanitation and agricultural projects. This will increase the demand for plastic pipes and fittings. Many projects have been undertaken to improve the sewage and drainage conditions and potable water management system of the country. There is also an expected shift in demand from PVC pipes and fittings to PE pipes and fittings used for a wide variety of uses including irrigation, industrial disposal, ducting and others.

By Type of Plastic Pipes and Fittings

The UPVC pipes dominated the Philippines Plastic Pipes Market followed by HDPE which are the most commonly used PE pipes in the market as they are widely used in water supply lines, sewage lines and others.The major industries that govern the demand for PE Pipes are irrigation, residential, and Government projects in potable water distribution, drainage systems and more.



PPR Pipes are rigorous, long lasting, leak free system along with fusion welding, ensuring a homogenous Plastic system.PPR Pipes are generally used in hydraulic works in residential, industrial and public projects. They are also used in potable water management systems, watering systems in agriculture.



CPVC Pipes are cost effective, easy to install, fire resistant, energy efficient and perform exceptionally well in tough conditions. CPVC is resistant to many acids, bases, salts and has a higher temperature resistance than UPVC Pipes. Due to its temperature threshold and chemical resistance, CPVC Pipes are primarily used for residential, commercial and industrial water and liquid transport. It is also used in transportation of chemicals, which may include inorganic acids, bases that are used for chemical processing.



Competition Landscape

The plastic pipes and fittings industry in Philippines is fairly concentrated with few major manufacturers dominating the market. The major players in the organized Plastic pipes and fittings market in Philippines include Neltex Development Co. Inc. Moldex Products, Inc. Atlanta Industries, Inc. Emerald Vinyl Corporation, Crown Asia Chemicals Corporation. Some of the international players making inroads into the Philippines Plastic pipes and fittings market are GF Piping Systems, Vesbo, Netafim.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Size and Modeling

2.3.1. Consolidated Research Approach

2.3.2. Market Sizing

2.3.3. Variables (Dependent)

2.3.4. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

2.3.5. Regression Matrix

2.3.6. Limitations

2.3.7. Final Conclusion



3. Stakeholders



4. Market Overview



5. Value Chain Analysis

5.1. Manufacturing Process of Plastic Pipes and Fittings

5.2. Dealer Network



6. Market Size



7. Market Segmentation

7.1. By Type (UPVC, CPVC, PE and PPR), 2017

7.2. By Quality (High, Medium and Low), 2017

7.3. By End User Application (Drainage & Sewerage Systems, Electrical/Communication Wire Conduit, Potable Water, Industry & Irrigation and Others), 2017

7.4. By Production of Plastic Pipes & Fittings

7.4.1. PVC Pipes and Fittings

7.4.2. PPR Pipes and Fittings

7.4.3. PE Pipes and Fittings



8. Trade Scenario

8.1. Value and Volume of Imports, (2012-2017)

8.2. Value and Volume of Exports (2012-2017)



9. Trends and Developments

9.1. Rising Focus on Irrigation

9.2. Increasing Government Attention on Improving Water Management and Drainage

9.3. Growth in Residential Sector

9.4. Shift in Focus from PVC to PE Pipes and Emergence of Bio-Plastics

9.5. Shift from Metal Pipes and Fittings to Plastic Counterparts



10. Issues and Challenges

10.1. Political Instability

10.2. Presence of Lead in Plastic Pipes

10.3. High Dependency on Imports

10.4. Rising Fuel Prices and Fluctuating Prices of PVC Resin

10.5. Damage to the Environment



11. Decision Making Criteria For End Users



12. Government Regulations for Doing Business in the Industry

12.1. International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

12.2. Philippine National Standards

12.3. Omnibus Investment Code

12.4. Govt. Projects Boosting the Industry

12.5. Drainage Provisions in Philippines

12.6. Sewage Disposal Provisions in Philippines

12.7. WHO Standards for Piping Systems



13. Porter's Forces Analysis



14. Competitive Scenario

14.1 Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players



15. Company Profiles of Major Players

15.1. Neltex Development Co. Inc.

15.2. Moldex Products Inc.

15.3. Atlanta Industries Inc.

15.4. Emerald Vinyl Corporation

15.5. Crown Asia Chemicals Corporation

15.6. Other Companies (Alasco Vinyl Corporation, GF Piping Systems, Apex Plastic Piping Supply and Service, Tanay Industries Corporation)



16. Future Outlook and Projections, 2018-2022

16.1. Future Market Segmentation, 2022

16.1.1. By Type (UPVC, CPVC, PE and PPR), 2022

16.1.2. By Quality (High, Medium and Low), 2022

16.1.3. By End User Application (Drainage & Sewerage Systems, Electrical/Communication Wire Conduit, Potable Water, Industry & Irrigation and Others), 2022



17. Upcoming Government Projects Impacting the Industry

17.1. Irrigation Sector

17.2. Construction Sector

17.3. Agriculture Sector



18. Analyst Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/io9xeb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

